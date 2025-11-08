Giants Country

New York Giants vs Bears Week 10: Matchup to Watch

The pass rush for the Giants will need to have success against the Bears pass pro.

Gene Clemons

New York Giants Brian Burns sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025.
New York Giants Brian Burns sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The will have their hands full this week with a Chicago Bears squad riding high after a thrilling week nine shootout with the Cincinnati Bengals. 

They were able to run the ball at will against the Bengals and will likely try to do the same to the Giants' run defense, which has struggled. 

There is no doubt that after the last two weeks, the Giants have emphasized stopping the run, and they have the pieces to do it. They need to get the Bears into throwing situations so they can unleash their trio of pass rushers on the edges, but the Bears have not surrendered many sacks this season. 

It seems like a perfect matchup to focus on in this Week 10 contest. 

The Interior Battle

The Bears remade their offensive line from the inside out. Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson were both brought in to solidify the interior, and they are doing just that. 

The Giants' interior still boasts the presence of Dexter Lawrence, along with other interior defensive linemen who can be menacing inside. 

Those two also have to occasionally deal with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter, who can both be a handful to deal with when they line up on the interior. 

Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Elijah Garcia, and rookie Darius Alexander, along with all the other guys, will need to continue to apply pressure if they want to succeed. 

The Bears' interior offensive line should definitely have the upper hand going into this contest. 

The Battle for the Edges

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Bears right tackle Darnell Wright has improved a lot from his rookie season two years ago. He is one of the stabilizing factors in their improved pass protection, but this pass-rush trio is something different. 

Giants OLB Brian Burns is the NFL Sack leader, but the truth is, he is just the first to reach the quarterback. In many cases, if he did not get to the quarterback, either Kayvon Thibodeaux or Abdul Carter would have made the sack. 

That means whenever Caleb Williams drops back, he must keep his head on a swivel. Even though Thibodeaux only has 2.5 sacks and Carter has only recorded a half sack, all three are among the top in pressures. 

It will be interesting to see how the tackles hold up against this pressure. 

What Do the Stats Say?

This pass-rushing battle begins and ends with the sack leader, Burns, who has 11 sacks, one better than Myles Garrett, and he did not need to have five sacks in one game to do it. Caleb Williams has only been sacked 14 times. 

The Giants' edge-rush trio has 32 quarterback hits this season. The Big Blue defensive line has a 33.8% pressure rate, and the Bears have allowed only 1.75 sacks per game this season, which ranks among the best in the NFL. 

Caleb Williams has a 3.38 time to throw, which is the best in the league for qualified quarterbacks. This should be a good matchup that may decide the game.

