NY Giants Need to Lean into This Area When Establishing an Identity

When a team loses 10 or more games almost every year for a decade, its identity can only be that of a court jester.

The New York Giants (2-12) have been wearing the cap and bells for a while now. Yes, they showed life at various points of the campaign, but there comes a time when strong efforts are simply not enough .

New York has lost some games that optimistic fans may call fluky. "If not for that one play, mistake, or call, we would have had it." Maybe that argument flies once or twice, but the fourth-quarter meltdowns, missed opportunities, and undisciplined football occur incessantly. This is just who the Giants are right now.

Dysfunction has become embedded in the franchise . It seems futile to highlight the positives at this juncture, as they won't matter until Big Blue undergoes a massive makeover.

Roster changes alone can only do so much. The organization had a promising offseason on paper, but the blueprint is translating to another last-place finish.

The Giants need a completely new identity, or at the very least, they must get reacquainted with their old one. Defensive intensity, toughness, and undeniable passion combine to form the perfect Big Blue formula.

Those qualities helped raise the squad to prominence in the past, and they can deliver it from the NFL catacombs now.

The NY Giants must bring the fire, just like a recent opponent did

When New York battled the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football in Week 13, emotions were quite high. People took issue with the Pats' physicality and questioned their character.

Though once fans calmed down, they should have had an epiphany: the Giants can bring a similar level of energy.

Although one can debate if Christian Elliss had to flatten a rookie quarterback coming off a concussion instead of just pushing him out of bounds, there is no disputing the purpose with which New England played during its 33-15 win over the Giants .

The loss was painful enough, but what should have really devastated New York's ownership group is what the game represented. The Giants got overpowered by a style of play they once mastered. It is time to toughen up.

Leading with the defense is seemingly the Giants' best path to success

New York owns what should be one of the fiercest defensive lines in the league, but aside from outside linebacker Brian Burns, the unit has failed to generate sufficient pressure.

Two-time Second-Team All-Pro Dexter Lawrence II has struggled to overcome frequent double-teams (and potentially last year's elbow injury). Abdul Carter is coming off a stellar showing versus the Washington Commanders, but he was repeatedly tardy earlier in his rookie season.

The defense has also defied logic and somehow gotten even worse against the run. The Giants are allowing 153.6 rushing yards per game and have given up 18 runs of 20+ yards , ranking above only the Cincinnati Bengals in both categories.

They are also surrendering a league-worst 5.6 yards per carry, thereby gifting opponents favorable third-down situations. Do not forget about the secondary, either. Neither cornerback Paulson Adebo nor safety Jevon Holland is living up to their lucrative contracts in their first season with Big Blue.

The Giants, regardless of scheme, must assert themselves on defense. If they become relentless on that side of the ball, life will be easier for Jaxson Dart and the offense. Set the tone early and make the big stop late.

Effectively implementing that blueprint should fix much of the havoc this franchise has unleashed on its fans. Whoever is running the front office this offseason must relay this objective to whoever is manning the sidelines .

The Giants have lost their defensive bite. It is long past time to sharpen those incisors.

