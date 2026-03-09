Giants 2026 Free Agency Tracker: Latest Signings, Losses, News & Rumors
In this story:
Welcome to one of the best times of the NFL calendar, New York Giants fans!
Yes, NFL free agency is upon us as teams will be permitted to negotiate with free agents from other teams leading up to (hopefully) deals being agreed to to help enhance the very first roster that will be overseen by head coach John Harbaugh.
At the same time, there will be players who will be moving on, either because they were cut or they chose to sign elsewhere.
It promises to be a crazy time–free agency always is. And it’s going to be fun to see what Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen have in store for this roster.
Be sure to bookmark this page and check it frequently as we will update it with player comings and goings, and much more. And don’t forget to bookmark our free-agency live stream page, which will keep you updated even after business hours.
Jump to see the latest...
- Biggest Needs
- Live Blog: NFL/Giants Free Agency Rumors
- New Signings
- Re-signings
- Contracts Terminated/Cap Savings
- Adjusted Contracts
- Unrestricted Free Agents (UFAs)
- Restricted Free Agents (RFAs)
- Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFAs)
Biggest Needs
- Linebacker
- Interior Offensive Line
- Cornerback
- Tight End
- Defensive Line
Live Blog: NFL/Giants Free Agency Rumors
New Signings
TBA
Re-signings
- Gunner Olszewski |WR/PR/KOR: 1 year, Money TBD
- Chris Manhertz | TE: 1 year, Money TBD
Olszewski was a solid return specialist for the Giants last year. He also did well when called upon to fill in at slot receiver for Wan'Dale Robinson, and will get a chance to compete for that role this summer.
Manhertz's contributions as a blocking tight end often went unnoticed, but they were an integral part of the running game and figure to continue to be as such. This signing also likely means the end of Daienl Bellinger's time with the Giants, though we'll see what his market looks like.
Contracts Terminated/Cap Savings
- Bobby Okereke | ILB: $9 million savings
- James Hudson III | OL : $5.38 million savings
Given the depth of this year's lienbackers cass in the draft, Okereke's $9 million cap savings was just too good to resist. He'll catch on somewhere though as he still has a lot to offer.
Hudson's fate was sealed after an epic meltdown in Week 2 which rendered him untrustworthy. When rookie Marcus Mbow passed the veteran on the depth chart, that sealed his fate.
Adjusted Contracts
- Devin Singletary | RB: Pay Cut - Approximately $3.95 million savings
Singletary's agreeing to a pay cut came as a surprise, but a pleasant one at that as he was the team's best short-yardage back last season and the best of the three running backs in the run-blocking department. He also has some value as a punt returner.
Unrestricted Free Agents (UFAs)
Here is the list of the Giants' unsigned unrestricted free agents. We'd venture to guess that more than half will not be back. The only question is will those who aren't back land with other teams which would potentially help the Giants with comp picks for 2027?
- TE Daniel Bellinger
- S Dane Belton
- DL D.J. Davidson
- OLB Victor Dimukeje
- OL Jermaine Eluemunor
- OL Joshua Ezeudu
- LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
- CB Cor'Dale Flott
- LS Casey Kreiter
- ILB Neville Hewitt
- WR Isaiah Hodgins
- ILB Micah McFadden
- OL Evan Neal
- DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Sr.
- WR Wan'Dale Robinson
- C Austin Schlottmann
- OL Aaron Stinnie
- G Greg Van Roten
- QB Russell Wilson
Restricted Free Agents (RFAs)
- WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton
- LB Zaire Barnes
- OLB Caleb Murphy
- OLB Tomon Fox
We don't anticipate the Giants will tender any of their restricted free agents (RFAs) as the lowest tender granting the Giants right of first refusal is $3.52 million. Instead, we look for the Giants to try bringing back Ford-Wheaton and Fox on lower-cost deals which would allow them to compete in training camp this summer.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFAs)
An ERFA who has been tendered a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), cannot negotiate with other teams.
- Art Green | CB
- Nic Jones | CB
- Ryan Miller | WR
While we wait for confirmation on which of the ERFAs have been tendered, the early thinking is that Green and Jones will receive tenders not just because the cornerback depth is so thin but because both were solid contributors on special teams.
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina