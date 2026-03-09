Giants 2026 Free Agency Tracker: Latest Signings, Losses, News & Rumors

Welcome to one of the best times of the NFL calendar, New York Giants fans!

Yes, NFL free agency is upon us as teams will be permitted to negotiate with free agents from other teams leading up to (hopefully) deals being agreed to to help enhance the very first roster that will be overseen by head coach John Harbaugh.

At the same time, there will be players who will be moving on, either because they were cut or they chose to sign elsewhere.

It promises to be a crazy time–free agency always is. And it’s going to be fun to see what Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen have in store for this roster.

Biggest Needs

Linebacker

Interior Offensive Line

Cornerback

Tight End

Defensive Line

New Signings

TBA

Re-signings

Gunner Olszewski |WR/PR/KOR: 1 year, Money TBD

|WR/PR/KOR: 1 year, Money TBD Chris Manhertz | TE: 1 year, Money TBD

Olszewski was a solid return specialist for the Giants last year. He also did well when called upon to fill in at slot receiver for Wan'Dale Robinson, and will get a chance to compete for that role this summer.

Manhertz's contributions as a blocking tight end often went unnoticed, but they were an integral part of the running game and figure to continue to be as such. This signing also likely means the end of Daienl Bellinger's time with the Giants, though we'll see what his market looks like.

Contracts Terminated/Cap Savings

The New York Giants parted ways with inside linebacker Bobby Okereke. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Given the depth of this year's lienbackers cass in the draft, Okereke's $9 million cap savings was just too good to resist. He'll catch on somewhere though as he still has a lot to offer.

Hudson's fate was sealed after an epic meltdown in Week 2 which rendered him untrustworthy. When rookie Marcus Mbow passed the veteran on the depth chart, that sealed his fate.

Adjusted Contracts

New York Giants running back Devin Singletary | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Devin Singletary | RB: Pay Cut - Approximately $3.95 million savings

Singletary's agreeing to a pay cut came as a surprise, but a pleasant one at that as he was the team's best short-yardage back last season and the best of the three running backs in the run-blocking department. He also has some value as a punt returner.

Unrestricted Free Agents (UFAs)

New York Giants tackle Jermaine Eluemunor | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Here is the list of the Giants' unsigned unrestricted free agents. We'd venture to guess that more than half will not be back. The only question is will those who aren't back land with other teams which would potentially help the Giants with comp picks for 2027?

TE Daniel Bellinger

S Dane Belton

DL D.J. Davidson

OLB Victor Dimukeje

OL Jermaine Eluemunor

OL Joshua Ezeudu

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

CB Cor'Dale Flott

LS Casey Kreiter

ILB Neville Hewitt

WR Isaiah Hodgins

ILB Micah McFadden

OL Evan Neal

DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Sr.

WR Wan'Dale Robinson

C Austin Schlottmann

OL Aaron Stinnie

G Greg Van Roten

QB Russell Wilson

Restricted Free Agents (RFAs)

New York Giants linebacker Tomon Fox (45) | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

LB Zaire Barnes

OLB Caleb Murphy

OLB Tomon Fox

We don't anticipate the Giants will tender any of their restricted free agents (RFAs) as the lowest tender granting the Giants right of first refusal is $3.52 million. Instead, we look for the Giants to try bringing back Ford-Wheaton and Fox on lower-cost deals which would allow them to compete in training camp this summer.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFAs)

New York Giants cornerback Art Green | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

An ERFA who has been tendered a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), cannot negotiate with other teams.

Art Green | CB

Nic Jones | CB

Ryan Miller | WR

While we wait for confirmation on which of the ERFAs have been tendered, the early thinking is that Green and Jones will receive tenders not just because the cornerback depth is so thin but because both were solid contributors on special teams.