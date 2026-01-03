NFL Insiders Highlight Two Names for Giants' Head Coaching Vacancy

The New York Giants' head coaching search is expected to move to the interview stage next week, and according to a new report by SI.com’s Albert Breer and Conor Orr, the team’s list of potential candidates has approximately 10 names on it, with two names highlighted.

Those two names, per Breer, are Jeff Hafley, the Packers' current defensive coordinator, and Chris Shula, the Rams' current defensive coordinator.

Both Hafley and Shula figure to be among the first men interviewed, given there is a window this week, from Wednesday through Saturday, for teams to interview coaches on playoff teams.

The 46-year-old Hafley is a Montvale, New Jersey, native whose only prior head-coaching experience was at Boston College during the 2020-2023 seasons. Boston College, as Breer pointed out, is Giants co-owner John Mara’s alma mater.

During his stint at Boston College, he went 22-26, while leading the Eagles to three bowl games, one of which, the 2023 Fenway Bowl, they won.

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula is also reportedly on the Giants' candidate list. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The last time the Giants hired someone who had gained experience honing his craft as a head coach at Boston College was Tom Coughlin, who, in his second stint at Boston College (1991-1993).

Coughlin, of course, then went on to become the head coach of the then-expansion team Jacksonville Jaguars from 1995-2002 before landing with the Giants in 2004, where he remained until 2015.

Currently, Hafley’s Packers defense is ranked 11th overall, 15th against the run, and seventh against the pass. They are also ranked 18th on third down and 23rd in the red zone, but have allowed an average of 21.5 points per game, which is 11th in the league.

Shula, 39 years old, has never been a head coach at any level. He’s been with the Rams in a variety of defensive-oriented positions since 2017 and was named the defensive coordinator in 2024.

The Rams' defense is currently ranked 17th overall, 13th against the run, 17th against the pass, eighth in third-down conversions, third in the red zone, and eighth in points allowed.

Per The Athletic , teams can begin conducting interviews with head coaching candidates starting Tuesday, January 6, when candidates whose teams did not make the playoffs or who have first-round byes can interview with clubs that played on January 3.

Teams that played on January 4 can interview candidates whose teams did not make the playoffs or who have first-round byes on January 7.

All first-round interviews must be conducted virtually.

