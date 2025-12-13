NY Giants' Future Direction Dominates This Week's Reader Mailbag

Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI Reader Mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, nothing is off-limits. So, let's dive right into your questions!

Why is it that this organization continues to fail to draft linebackers? In the past, those positions helped the Giants win many games. (Robert A.)

Robert, I think this might be a matter of semantics, but they did draft linebackers–Thibodeaux and Carter are considered linebackers, and they were drafted. McFadden is an inside linebacker who was drafted. Same with Muasau.

You can’t address every single hole in an offseason, so I think that going into last offseason, they felt as though linebackers were the lesser of the evil (I’m talking inside linebackers, now.) I expect them to add to the group in next year’s draft.

Do you think the Giants should hotly pursue George Pickens? This would give the Giants the other quality receiver and allow the draft to go to other positions. Also, this would weaken a team (which I hate with a passion) that we play twice a year. (Dennis G.)

Denis, per Spotrac, George Pickens has an estimated market value of $31 million per season based on a four-year, $124.143 million contract. I can’t see the Giants shelling out that kind of money if they retain Schoen as the general manager.

I still think the Giants will look to add a playmaking receiver via the draft and use whatever cap space they have to help the defense. I’d rather they spend big money on a solid cornerback option if they lose Cor’Dale Flott.

But then again, with a new coach coming in and possibly a new general manager, perhaps shelling out that kind of money won’t be so bad if a new deal for Pickens included some voidable years to ease the burden on the cap.

[Letter edited for length.] I am curious why Joe Schoen still has a job? The Bears and the Giants got new GMs around the same time, and look at the state of both franchises. (Richard G.)

Richard, I think given the timing of the Daboll firing, which was just slightly past midseason, that ownership likely didn’t want to do a complete housecleaning just yet.

There is a belief that Schoen set them up with a good young core, but you’re right. The results haven’t been there, and what I think ownership needs to sort through is whether that’s a personnel issue or a coaching issue.

That said, it feels like this rebuild has gone on indefinitely, with little to no progress, and I just don’t know how that can be justified. I also suspect that Schoen was asked by ownership to start laying the groundwork for a new head coach after John Mara was diagnosed with cancer.

Bottom line: let’s see how this all plays out. I don’t think Schoen’s on as solid ground as I might have thought a couple of months ago. But we shall see how these next four weeks go.

[Letter edited for length.] What's your opinion on hiring a D-minded HC? (Joe G.)

Joe, I don’t care what side of the ball the next head coach comes from. Bring me a guy who is going to get rid of the country club atmosphere, not be afraid to hold guys accountable publicly, who can put a solid staff together, and who isn’t going to shrink in the bright lights of the big city.

Any thoughts on a past event (when Joe Schoen wore a headset during a game to listen in) as it relates to information since Brian Daboll's firing about the lack of discipline among players and the abuse of the coaches? Also, who do you think the team should pick as the next head coach? (Pat L.)

Pat, regarding your second question, let’s wait and see how the coaching carousel spins once the season ends, and then I can give you an updated list of who I think might be a good fit.

Regarding Schoen’s listening in on the headset, I mean, Colts team owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon does it, and no one is making a big deal of it. In fact, many are applauding her for taking an interest.

If Schoen wanted to listen in to see how the communication was flowing among the coaches, then I applaud it.

As the head of football operations, he must check in from time to time to see how communication is going among the coaches and address any issues that might have come up.

If he was doing so, though, after issues popped up, it was probably too late.

What has happened to Josh Ezeudu? We haven't heard anything about him. Is he a non-factor going forward? Also, if you had to guess, do you think they will lean toward the offense in the draft? (Retired Ron)

Ron, as I’m sure you’re probably aware of by now, Ezeudu had his 21-day window opened and is working his way back from IR. As for how they lean in the draft, it’s too soon to say, but I would think, on first blush, it will be defense.

There are a lot of reports and talk about how desirable the Giants head coaching position is. Seeing how there are only so many spots available, and only six or eight come up every year, are there candidates who say no to certain positions? — Kris Kauffeld (@dublk52) December 11, 2025

Sure, there are. Sometimes candidates think they're ready and they're actually not, or certain cities don't appeal to them, or they're just not willing to make the move and uproot their families.

If I remember correctly, there was someone either last year or the year before who withdrew from the head coaching cycle--can't remember who it was, but I seem to recall that being the case.

It seems like Schoen likes to favor hiring people he has a prior connection with, i.e., Dabol, Bowen, Bullen. Do you think that means he is going to lean towards Anarumo as new HC instead of others like Shula, McCarthy, etc.? Will he suggest only one person or a few, and let management interview and pick? Thanks. (Fred E.)

Fred, I don't think we can make any assumptions about what Schoen may or may not do. At this point, for all we know, he might not even be here beyond the end of the season.

I would like to think that ownership would want to talk to multiple people rather than just go with one man, but I don't know how they have this set up beyond the fact that they're in the information-gathering stage.

