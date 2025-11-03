NY Giants Trade Deadline 2025: Rumors, Musings, and Separating Fact from Fiction
The 2025 NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET tomorrow, Nov. 4. The New York Giants are unlikely to be buyers given how their 2025 season continues to slide down the tubes following their latest loss, a 34-24 decision to the San Francisco 49ers.
But that hasn’t stopped some rumors from swirling about what general manager Joe Schoen may or may not do. So as we count down to the deadline, here’s a look at some of the emerging rumors and some additional thoughts about what the Giants might have in store over the next day-plus.
(Note: Check back every so often; as new rumors are reported by the national media, we will be offering commentary. Any trades that are made, will get their own separate entry.)
Raiders Reportedly Had Interest in Evan Neal (Josina Anderson)
Josina Anderson reported that the Raiders made an inquiry to the Giants about obtaining offensive lineman Evan Neal via trade roughly a week and a half to two weeks ago.
Obviously, nothing materialized, leaving one to wonder if the Giants’ asking price was too high or if they’re trying to run the clock down to the nub to get more out of a trade should the Raiders, whom the Giants will play later this season, be desperate to go through with it.
Or it could simply be that the Raiders decided to go in a different direction. According to Las Vegas Raiders on SI, the Raiders signed guard McClendon Curtis about two weeks ago, which aligns with the timeline Anderson reported for the inquiry.
Curtis, interestingly enough, was on the Giants' practice squad this year, but was released on September 8. So perhaps the Raiders not only viewed Curtis as the better option, but also one that didn’t cost them draft assets as Neal would.
Dolphins Reportedly Want” a 1-plus” for WR Jaylen Waddle (Schefter)
Yes, the Giants need another top-shelf receiver for their offensive arsenal. But as I have been saying now for a while, the likelihood of that happening given how the season has begun to slide down the tubes.
In addition, the rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month (October) has done well for himself as the new starter without Malik Nabers, which sort of lessens the need to get another receiver this year.
The bigger reason, though, is economics. With the Giants now 2-7 and destined for another top-10 draft pick among ten likely teams, of which the majority are going to need quarterbacks, the Giants should be in a great position to draft a top-flight receiver in April.
Doing so then gives them their offensive battery — two receivers (Nabers and the incoming rookie), Dart, and running back Cam Skattebo — on rookie deals, thereby allowing the general manager to focus on adding a legitimate CB1 and a linebacker, two of the biggest emerging needs for this team in 2026.
Giants Want a R1 Pick for Kayvon Thibodeaux (Russini)
In a clear case of “tell me you’re not trading Kayvon Thibodeaux without telling me,” the Giants set what many teams are likely to consider an unrealistic price for Thibodeaux, who happens to be playing some of his best ball this year.
But to understand why this trade has ZERO chance of happening, look no further than the Micah Parsons trade between Dallas and Green Bay.
The Packers gave up two first-round picks (2026 and 2027) plus defensive tackle Kenny Clark to get Parsons, who, in five years, currently has 59.0 sacks, an average of 11.8 sacks per season, as backed, by the way, by the fact that Parsons has finished each of his first four seasons with double-digit sack seasons.
In four seasons (two of which he dealt with injuries), Thibodeaux has just one double-digit sack campaign and currently has 23.5 sacks. That’s an average of 5.87 sacks per season so far.
While sacks aren’t the be-all-end-all stat for determining a pass rusher's value, especially for a player who doesn’t turn 25 until next month, it’s highly unlikely a team in need of pass rush help is going to cough up a first-round pick for Thibodeaux.
Dexter Lawrence Wants to Stay with the Giants
The constant losing hasn’t been easy for any Giants player who has any sort of longevity, including defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, who, along with receiver Darius Slayton, is one of the two longest tenured members of the team.
But despite the combination of a rocky season statistically speaking and another season that has spiraled downward, Lawrence was clear about what he desired for his immediate future.
Lawrence told reporters after the loss to the 49ers that he does not want to leave the team where he began his career in 2019.
Lawrence’s name has, on occasion, popped up as a possible trade candidate, but despite the team’s worsening struggles, he is widely viewed as one of the untouchables on the roster.
Will Evan Neal Be on the Move?
Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal finally got a game-day suit ahead of what would become the team’s Week 9 loss to the 49ers. But that was more a result of the Giants' inactive list being filled with injured players.
Neal, as expected, was one of two Giants who dressed for the game but didn’t get on the field, the other being quarterback Russell Wilson.
With Joshua Ezeudu ready to come off IR, could the Giants be finally preparing to move Neal for a seventh-round pick and fill his spot with Ezeudu?
What About Jalin Hyatt?
Receiver Jalin Hyatt is another player who has been unable to find any traction in his career with the Giants, despite always looking so good during the spring and summer.
Yet when it counts, the team has continued to pass over Hyatt, more recently for undrafted free agent Beaux Collins, and veterans like Lil’Jordan Humphry and Ray-Ray McCloud.
So it was kind of interesting to see Hyatt, who has never played on special teams in the NFL, get snaps on the kickoff return unit, a role Hyatt told me he hadn’t done since high school. Hyatt returned four kickoffs for 111 yards (27.8 avg.) and had a long of 33.
The decision to put him on kickoff returns over McCloud, who has actually done it more often at the NFL level, leaves one to wonder if the Giants are maybe looking to show the rest of the league that the receiver that the Giants traded up to get in the third round has a little more value in a potential trade.
