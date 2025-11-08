NY Giants Weekly Mailbag: Why Daniel Jones is Succeeding in Indy and More
Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI Reader Mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, nothing is off-limits. So, let's dive right into your questions!
Can you explain the turnaround of Daniel Jones this year? He was terrible, especially last year with the Giants. I thought his reported weaknesses were reading defenses and throwing outside the numbers. What did the Colts do that the supposed QB guru Daboll couldn’t do to change Jones? – Fred E.
Fred, from what I’ve been able to gather--and understand that because I don't cover the Colts, I don't see them play, so I have to go based on stats--there are several things I believe might be at play here.
First, I believe Shane Steichen has adapted his offense to Jones’s strengths. I think they run a lot of play-action and bootlegs, which are designed to speed up the decision-making process and get the ball out of his hands quicker.
The less time Jones has to read a defense, the better, as we saw when he was with the Giants.
Jones has a 69.1% completion rate on play-action passes, 14th among passers per TruMedia (via the Locked On Giants podcast). Jones has also attempted the most play-action passes (94) in the league. And he’s currently averaging his highest average yards per pass attempt (8.9) of his career.
Jones, from what I can gather, has attempted only 30 passes of 20+ air yards thus far with the Colts, the deep ball being something I believe Brian Daboll was seeking for his offense.
So I think, in terms of the system, you can view this as the Giants trying to fit a square peg into a round hole, and the Colts realizing how to bring out the best in Jones.
I think you can also look at an upgraded cast of characters, including the offensive line. Per PFF, the Colts are tied for the fifth-best pass-blocking O-line, with a pass-blocking efficiency rating of 86.9. The Giants’ O-line, right now, is ninth.
With better pass protection, Jones isn’t rushing his decisions, and he’s making fewer mistakes.
Jones also has better receivers at his disposal. Currently, his receivers have dropped just 10 passes this season. That puts him on pace to finish with 19 on the year, which would match his career low (19) set in 2021.
Toss in his ability to make plays with his legs and a quest for a new long-term contract, and things have definitely clicked for Jones in Indy.
Daboll’s response to every question is, “We have to play better... we have to do better.” This answer, after so many years, sounds hollow and now idiotic.
With his 11-32 record, he obviously can’t get his players to play or perform better. The list of personnel mistakes by Shoen is too long to list. Is management really just letting this continue for the rest of the season? – Fred E.
Sure looks that way, doesn’t it?
The bye is a perfect time to replace Daboll and audition Kafka for the HC job here or elsewhere next year. Let's face it, can he do any worse?
So, with that said, besides Kafka, do you have any recommendations for who the next Giants HC could be, that is, of course, if Mara/Tisch don't make the same mistake they made this year and keep Daboll? – Joe K.
Joe, if they’re going to change head coaches —which I believe they will —I would NOT audition Kafka for three games. At this point, rip off the bandage at the end of the year and let the team start fresh.
As for a list of new head coaches, while I have started jotting down some names, I prefer to wait to see how the coaching carousel spins before I share my list.
Kris, yes, Banks has been approached and spoken to by numerous people —from players to coaches to front-office folks. It's clear as day he's checked out on this program.
Should he be cut to send a message? Perhaps, but I don't see it happening, considering he's already lost the starting job and is fading fast under this regime.
It's Andre Patterson, one of the best in the business, and Bryan Cox is the assistant d-line coach. And trust me when I say this. They are 100% NOT the reason why Dexter Lawrence has taken a step back this year.
Wrong mailbag.
Bill, I think a big part of that is on the coaching staff. I went into the details in my latest podcast episode about the guys they've brought in who haven't panned out. Next week, I'm going to do a deep dive into Joe Schoen and where I think things are heading with his status.
Kris, I think if you look back at the coaching failures after Tom Coughlin resigned, the common denominator is that none of the candidates really knew how to win on their own accord. Look, coaches tell us every year that no two teams are the same, so wouldn't it make sense to adapt your "processes" to the team you have?
McAdoo, Judge, and Daboll might have come from winning programs, but can we sit there and say that they hired top-notch staff? Same with Daboll, who got some of his staff right in my opinion, and some not so right.
Shurmur was just someone who didn't have a clue how to win. If the Giants do indeed fire Daboll, I want to see them bring in an experienced head coach who has a winning pedigree AS A HEAD COACH, not as an assistant. I'm just not sure there are many guys out there who might fit that bill.
Can you foresee a scenario where GM/HC are not fired at season's end? -- Dave R.
Dave, no. I don't see that happening. Could I see a scenario where the GM is retained and the head coach is not? Yes. But I don't see both of them returning next year, given how things have spiraled out of control.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.