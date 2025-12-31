Several NY Giants Starters Held Out of Wednesday’s Practice Due to Injury/Illness

The New York Giants' medical team is being kept busy this week, as at least eight players were held out of practice due to injury or illness, five of them starters.

Interim head coach Mike Kafka said that safety Jevon Holland (knee/concussion), outside linebacker Abdul Carter (illness), receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (ribs), receiver Jalin Hyatt (illness), tight end Theo Johnson (illness), receiver Beaux Collins (neck), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (knee), and offensive lineman Evan Neal (back) were being held out of practice,

Carter, Johnson, and Hyatt were sent home to rest, according to Kafka.

Holland’s knee injury, suffered in last week’s win over the Raiders, is not a long-term concern according to Kafka. Still, the injury, along with the defensive back being in the protocol, puts his stats for Sunday’s regular-season finale in jeopardy.

Carter, Hyatt, and Johnson, all of whom are dealing with illnesses, still have a chance of being available for Sunday’s game depending on how quickly they recover.

Johnson actually showed up on the team’s injury report late last week with his illness and did not make the trip to Las Vegas with the team.

Flott would be looking at missing his second straight game if he is unable to play this weekend. He is a pending unrestricted free agent. Deonte Banks filled in for him on defense last week, having a rough time of it..

Collins and Neal are both at the tail end of their respective 21-day practice windows. Both are unlikely to be activated off injured reserve given their ongoing injury issues.

Kafka said the plan for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cowboys is to play Sunday like a normal game, meaning that the starters who can play will go the distance unless they can’t.

"We have a plan and we're playing the game. Everyone's rolling all the way through," he said, adding that he has no plans of pulling starters in the second half.

"We're not even thinking that way at all. Going straight through. Straight through all 60 minutes or whatever it takes."

That's because Kafka, like the players, is aiming for a win.

"We want to find a way to get a win, but we've got to prepare that way, we've got to practice that way, mentally, physically," he said.

"So for us, we're just focused on today, not getting too overstrung out on things in the future. Just what's most important today is just getting our work in, getting our work ready for it.

Check back later for the full Giants and Cowboys practice participation reports.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage