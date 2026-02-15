Should Giants Bother with OLB Victor Dimukeje for Defensive Depth?

OLB Victor Dimukeje

Height: 6-2

Weight: 262 lbs

Age: 26

NFL Exp: 5 Years

College: Duke

Outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje joined the New York Giants in 2025 after spending the first four years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Duke.

His contract was a one-year, $1.3 million deal, essentially a veteran minimum contract. At best, the hope was he'd provide depth on defense and on special teams. At worst, he'd be a training camp body.

2025 Season Recap

Dimukeje was brought in to be a power edge contain outside linebacker, but he never got out of the gate, as injuries from the start derailed his 2025.

During the offseason program, he tore his pectoral muscle, which landed him on the PUP list to start training camp, where he stayed for the start of the season.

He then made his Giants debut in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos, but would go on to play only sparingly on defense, getting most of his snaps on special teams until yet another injury--this one a knee issue suffered in Week 12--put him on injured reserve.

The 26-year-old finished with just three tackles on defense.

Why the Giants Should Keep Him

It’s unlikely that Dimukeje will be able to command much this offseason, considering the injuries and lack of production in 2025.

For his entire career before 2025, Dimukeje had been a core special-teams player who could still contribute in that role, assuming his injury woes are behind him, without costing the Giants an arm and a leg. If nothing else, he's solid depth for training camp and the preseason.

Why the Giants Shouldn’t Keep Him

The best ability is availability, and despite being relatively healthy throughout his career before joining the Giants, their only experience with Dimukeje has been injury-marred.

Dimukeje has had just one productive season in his five-year career, in 2023, when he registered 32 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, and 9 quarterback hits.

Keep or Move On?

If Dimukeje were to take a veteran minimum deal, the Giants should retain him to compete for a spot on special teams.

If Dimukeje wanted anything more than that, his production, or lack thereof, could be replaced with a rookie or inexpensive veteran.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage