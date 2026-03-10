Giants Add Defensive Back Ar’Darius Washington, Lose Defensive Back Dane Belton

The New York Giants continue to churn right along with the free-agent route and have added to their defensive backfield after losing from their defensive backfield.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz has reported that Big Blue has signed defensive back Ar’Darius Washington to a one-year deal worth a reported $3 million, and that free-agent safety/special teamer Dane Belton is planning to sign with the Jets .

Washington, like many of the Giants’ free-agent signings thus far, has a connection to Giants head coach John Harbaugh and his days in Baltimore. Washington signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2021 out of TCU.

He appeared in 29 games with 11 starts for the Ravens and recorded 85 career tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, two interceptions and 10 pass breakups on defense.

The 5-foot-8, 180-pound Washington, who can also contribute to special teams, was limited to four games this past season after suffering a torn Achilles during the 2025 offseason. He returned for the final four games of the year, contributing one sack, one forced fumble and seven tackles in limited action.

Washington has experience as both a box and deep safety as well as in the slot, in addition to his special teams experience.

Washington, in essence, is a replacement for Belton, who last year was the Giants' team leader in special teams tackles.

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Dane Belton (24) looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Belton, a fourth-round pick by the Giants in 2022 out of Iowa, has missed just two NFL games in his four-year career and has made 22 starts. But he was never able to earn a starting role in the Giants' defensive backfield, instead landing as a participant in the team’s dime package.