The Good, The Great, and The Ugly of Giants DB Ar'Darius Washington's Game

The New York Giants added a few players familiar with new head coach John Harbaugh in free agency. They have added three players on defense. One of those players is former Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington.

Washington began his career as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He earned a roster spot with the Ravens and eventually worked his way into an important role on the defense.

The height of his time with the Ravens was the 2024 season, when he played in 17 games and started 10. He finished the season with 64 tackles; 45 of his tackles were solo tackles.

He also intercepted two passes, had eight pass breakups, a sack, and a forced fumble. He is a fierce competitor who brings mentorship and toughness to the team.

Let's take a look at the good, the great, and the ugly of the new Giants safety.

The Good: Elite Football Instincts

Whenever you see a guy who is undersized at his position thrive, the first thing you examine is his football IQ.

Washington has a natural understanding of the game that allows him to play faster than many other safeties who do not process the game as quickly.

Washington does a great job of studying quarterbacks and reading their movements so that he can anticipate routes before they happen and jump on them quickly.

This allows him to run routes with the receiver, pattern-match, and sometimes step on a route to disrupt timing.

This is why he plays a lot faster than many believe his athletic traits allow him to play. He has elite route recognition and works on his craft so that when he sees a play developing, he doesn't hesitate; he triggers without fear of consequences.

The Great: Competitive Toughness and Versatility

Yes, Washington is undersized. No, he is not the most athletic safety in the game. But what he has is a chip on his shoulder, a belief in himself, and a work ethic that allows him to continue achieving.

Those attributes have enabled him to be versatile in his role as a safety. He can play on the third level as a true two-high or single-high safety. He can come down into the slot and play nickel.

He can roll into the box like an outside linebacker and provide legitimate run support. When he triggers downhill, he comes like a bullet being shot out of a gun, flying to the ball carrier with the urgency of a father-to-be after his wife's water breaks.

Although he is not an elite athlete, he is extremely twitchy and explodes fast to the ball. He brings all of his weight to the tackle, usually running through a ball carrier as opposed to trying to hit him and knock him off his feet.

He does not make business decisions when it's time to hit. He plays with a level of reckless abandon that would have you wondering if he had any regard for his own safety.

He has a lot of Ryan Clark in him, and that has helped him carve out a niche for himself in the NFL.

The Ugly: Lack of Ideal Size and athleticism

Yes, Washington is only 5'8", and he is not a Bob Sanders level of size. He is only around 180 pounds, and his wiry frame does not feature unusually long arms. He also doesn't have elite-level speed.

So, if it becomes a track meet between him and an offensive player, he would likely lose.

He struggles to defeat blocks when someone gets their hands on him, and in trail mode, it's hard for him to make a play on a receiver when the ball is thrown out in front of them.

He also can find it difficult to bring down big power backs who have a tendency to bounce off hits from smaller defenders.

Coach's Corner

Washington's greatest value to the Giants is his familiarity with this new defense and the hard work and tenacity that allowed an undersized, undrafted safety to make the roster of one of the best defenses in the NFL and eventually become a productive starter.

The Giants have some pieces at safety who check all the physical boxes, but their production has not matched their potential.

Washington could be a great mentor and example for a guy like Tyler Nubin and a reminder to Jevon Holland about the grind it takes to be good in this league.

If he shows that value, he will be able to stick longer than many might expect.