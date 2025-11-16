This Packers Player Would Look Really Good in Giants Blue
Now that the air has cleared from the firing of the New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, we turn our attention to Week 11. And unfortunately for the Giants, the road does not get easier as they will host the Green Bay Packers, a team desperate for a win to keep pace with the Detroit Lions in the NFC North.
The Giants will be without rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart as he works his way back through concussion protocol. That means Jameis Winston is set to make his Giants regular-season debut.
The question becomes what receivers will Winston have to work with? Darius Slayton is out this week with a hamstring injury. The receiver room is pretty bare, with Wan'Dale Robinson being the only established guy.
Thus, in our weekly "wish he were on the Giants" series. At the same time, former Giants safety Xavier McKinney might make sense. Winston needs people to throw to, and who better than the guy who recently returned to the Packers lineup, receiver Christian Watson?
What would Watson bring to the Giants' offense? Plenty.
Legitimate X-receiver Vibes
Watson is a 6-foot-4, 208-pound receiver with speed, long arms, and good hands. He is the prototypical outside X-receiver.
Think about it: When was the last time the Giants had a guy with that profile and effectiveness in the league? Malik Nabers is only 6 feet tall. Some of the other top receivers over the past 10-15 years for New York have not been physically imposing.
Watson's size alone would allow a depleted receiver room to continue doing what they have become accustomed to.
He would immediately garner attention for the opposing team's best coverage guy, which would allow Robinson to operate better in his natural role as a secondary option.
It would obviously give Winston a big-bodied non-tight end to throw to for first downs.
Big-play Ability
At the 2022 NFL Combine, Watson ran a 4.36 40-yard dash time, the ninth fastest time overall at the combine that year. Mix that knowledge with the physical measurements, and Watson was made for a quarterback like Winston.
Further proof can be found in his career numbers. Over his first three seasons, his yards per reception have increased each year (14.9 in his rookie season and 21.4 last season before he went down with a season-ending knee injury).
This season, through three games since returning from ACL surgery, Watson is on pace to achieve his career-best average. He has caught eight passes for 188 yards, an average of 22.5 yards per reception.
Imagine a deep weapon like that in the hands of a guy who resurrected Jerry Jeudy's career in Cleveland. It would be fireworks.
Complements the Rushing Attack
The more receiving options the Giants lose, the more difficult it is to legitimately threaten the defense vertically.
That is a problem that Watson would solve. Winston can scramble, and he is tough as nails, but they are likely not going to call run plays for him. Dart's rushing complemented the running backs by giving them a little more room to operate, because the defense had to be aware of Dart pulling it and running.
They lose that without him, so how do they make it up and expand the defense? They make them defend the third level more.
Winston taking shots to Watson and connecting on passes at the third level will definitely make those safeties who like to get nosey in the box stay deep.
Watson can run by anyone in the league, and Winston has the arm to connect from anywhere.
