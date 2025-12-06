3 Things We'll Be Watching for Giant to Accomplish After Their Bye

The New York Giants have four more opportunities this season to give their fanbase something positive to carry into next season.

Between coaching changes, injuries, and off-the-field issues, the Giants' on-field product has suffered, and the magic sparked by the rookie backfield duo of Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo is a distant memory.

While the offense has struggled due to injuries, the defense has failed to live up to expectations, especially the defensive line. New York currently sits 15th in the NFL with 29 sacks. The front seven was expected to be a major strength of the defense coming into the season, and while they haven’t been a weakness, they certainly have left a lot to be desired.

The Giants will look to hit the reset button during the bye week and come out ready to finish strong over the final four games.

Although it's mostly a lost season at this point, there are still opportunities for the Giants to positively impact the future over the final four games. Below are three storylines to watch over the final four games.

Jaxson Dart being smarter as a rusher

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) rushes the ball against the Chicago Bears | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Following Jaxson Dart’s concussion suffered against the Bears, the organization urged the rookie quarterback to be more careful running the ball.

Dart has been known as a physical runner since his time at Ole Miss. Early in his NFL career, that has been part of his game. Although running is a major part of Dart’s game, the Giants brass has made it clear he needs to protect his long-term health.

In Dart’s first game back from the injury this past week, he rushed only four times for 20 yards, the lowest total of the season, and none of the rushes were of the designed variety.

Even with the dialed-back rushing total, Dart took a rough hit on the sideline from Patriots' linebacker Christian Elliss.

While Dart’s long-term health should be a top priority for the Giants, there has to be a better way to protect him than limiting one of the biggest ways he impacts a game in his rushing ability.

The final four games of the season will provide Dart with an opportunity to show he can safely run the ball without taking dangerous hits or to make that a point of emphasis during the offseason.

Wan’Dale Robinson 1,000-yard watch

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

In what has been an offensive season full of woes, a positive can be found in receiver Wan’Dale Robinson being on pace to become the eighth different Giants wide receiver this century to surpass 1,000 yards in a season.

Robinson has been one of the lone staples of consistency in the Giants' wide receiver room, playing in all 13 games and leading the team in both catches and yards so far this season.

After Malik Nabers went down with a season-ending injury, Robinson has responded, turning into the team's number one option in the pass game.

On the season, Robinson has hauled in 73 receptions for 828 yards and three touchdowns, and with Dart back at the helm, there is a solid chance he can surpass the 1,000-yard mark at some point over the final four games.

Robinson’s impact has been a bright spot, and the final stretch of the season will present him with an opportunity to build momentum heading into next season.

A strong finish for Abdul Carter

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It has been an up-and-down rookie campaign for outside linebacker Abdul Carter. The third overall pick in this year's draft has struggled at times to make an impact on the field and has struggled with discipline off of it.

Carter has served two separate in-game punishments for conduct off the field, most recently against the Patriots last week, where he was benched during the first quarter. Carter has taken responsibility for the off-field issues, but the next step will be to prove it with a strong final four games.

On the season, Carter has recorded 31 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery. Carter leads the Giants with 44 pressures , but those pressures haven't translated into sacks.

Carter has definitely made an impact this season; however, his conduct off the field and his lack of sacks on it have left a lot to be desired.

The final four games of the season will present Carter with a chance to push all of his inconsistencies aside and finish strong.

Despite the suspension during the first quarter a week ago, Carter recorded his first sack of the season against the Patriots, and he will need to find a way to build on that out of the bye and beyond.

