Wan'Dale Robinson is Increasing His Value for Giants

New York Giants receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has finally come of age.

The Giants’ second round draft pick out of Kentucky back in 2022 has had to overcome a lot since landing in New York, most notably the torn ACL that he suffered six games into his rookie campaign, quarterback roulette during his second season, and being labeled as purely a short-range slot receiver given his league worst (for receivers with a minimum of 85 targets) 7.5 yards per reception last season.

But the smallish Robinson, who plays more like a bigger, more physical receiver than his 5-foot-8, 185-pound frame would suggest, is having his finest season yet.

He’s currently the sixth-most-targeted receiver in the league (97), with his 12.0 yards per reception putting him fifth (out of nine) among receivers with a minimum of 90 pass targets.

And with a career-high 794 receiving yards so far, Robinson, who has posted two 100-yard receiving games so far this season, is on pace to cap what’s been a career-best season with his first 1,000-yard campaign.

“Oh, yeah, no doubt,” he said when asked if it would mean a lot to him to reach the 1,000-yard mark. “I mean just from the moment I was a rookie and tore my ACL, and just to get to this point just kind of goes to show the work that I've tried to put in just ever since I've been in the league and just to prove that I can play in this league and I can do big things in this league too.”

Robinson’s career has really taken off largely due to the coaching staff deploying him more as an outside receiver than it did in his first two seasons in the league.

This season alone, he’s seen a career-high 31.8% of his snaps out wide, which is partially due to the season-ending injury to Malik Nabers, and he’s also been asked to run more steep routes than the usual button hook and stick routes that were a part of his game earlier in his career.

That confidence from the coach and his teammates has allowed Robinson to really come of age.

“I just think Wan’Dale, he’s a dog, anyway you put it,” said quarterback Jameis Winston, who last week threw 156 of his passing yards to Robinson.

“I think he’s been overcoming those boundary markers that people have been placing on him his entire career in terms of his height, in terms of what he possesses in terms of like the complete package as a receiver.”

What Robinson does to help a quarterback, according to Winston, is invaluable.

“What he does is get open, he beats man-to-man coverage, and he makes plays with the ball in his hands,” he said.

“I feel like that’s what you want in a prime number one target, someone that has great hands and can do something with the ball in their hand. I’m just so happy to have been able to connect with him the past few weeks and just watch him prepare and the way that he comes to work and the chip that he has on his shoulder every single day to get better.”

Of course, for the Giants, Robinson’s hitting his prime couldn’t have come at a worse time. That’s because Robinson is set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season, entering a market that is not exactly brimming at the moment with top-shelf receivers.

“Yeah, I try not to think about it too much,” Robinson said of his pending free agency.

“Obviously, I have family and friends who will call and say something about it, but at the end of the day, I’m just trying to go out there and play my best ball. So, yeah, I'll let my agents handle that whenever the time comes. Just trying to help this team.”

Robinson’s agent is not believed to have had any discussions with Giants general manager Joe Schoen about an extension. Still, again, the receiver isn’t worried about the business aspect of things with five games left to play.

“I know it'll all take care of itself whenever it’s supposed to, and there's no need for me to stress about it,” he said.

“At the end of the day, I know it's going to come, and I just continue to do what I do.”

