What NY Giants Must Do to Ensure Jaxson Dart is Set Up for Success Beyond This Season

Although the won-loss record doesn’t show it, the New York Giants' future at quarterback looks bright, given the arrival and rapid growth of Jaxson Dart, whose fearless play and precision have delivered a newfound hope that the days of the team’s offensive woes are finally over.

But while this is only the beginning, it’s what’s still to come in Dart’s second season that will truly tell the tale as to whether this year was the real deal or if he’ll become just another guy in a long list of middle-of-the-road quarterbacks.

Dart, to his credit, is a hard worker whose thirst for greatness is insatiable. But perhaps more important will be what the Giants do with their coaching staff after this season, following the firing of Brian Daboll, who lobbied for Dart and took a personal interest in the signal caller’s development.

Some believe continuity is important for the young gunslinger. Still, the counterargument is that the Giants will see Drake Maye, whom they will face on Monday night when they visit the Patriots, and Caleb Williams, whom they saw a couple of weeks ago in Chicago, both of whom have continued to flourish under new head coaches who didn’t draft them.

Then there are guys like Bo Nix of Denver and Jayden Daniels of Washington who, for the most part, have continued to improve under the same head coach.

So why not expect the same for Dart in Year 2?

“I think the unique thing about Jaxson is he's played very well for this to be his rookie year,” said fellow quarterback Jameis Winston, who’s had a front row seat in watching Dart’s development and who is also under contract for next season.

Winston, in speaking specifically about Maye, cited the structure around him, from head coach Mike Vrabel to quarterbacks coach Ahston Grant, to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and to backup quarterbacks Joshua Dobbs and Tommy DeVito as all being part of the larger structure that has contributed to Maye’s continued flourishing.

“I think that's something that you’re going to see here with the New York Football Giants with Jaxson Dart already showing that he can be a superstar quarterback in this league,” Winston said regarding the Giants’ own structure.

Getting the head coach and offensive coordinator right will be key for a Giants team that right now has Winston, receiver Malik Nabers, tight end Theo Johnson, and running back Cam Skattebo leading the way.

But the Giants have far more holes to address to ensure the structure around Dart is solid. Two-fifths of their veteran offensive line (right tackle JErmaine Eluemunor and right guard Greg Van Roten), and slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson are all pending unrestricted free agents.

The Giants could also desperately use a second wideout to take some of the onus off of Nabers in the passing game.

All those factors are not insurmountable, as people will be tabbed to fill those roles. But ensuring they’re the right people for the job is the X-factor that could determine what direction Year 2 of the Jaxson Dart experience takes.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here .

More New York Giants Coverage