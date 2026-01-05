Giants QB Jaxson Dart Makes Vow Regarding Team's 2026 Season

If there is one thing that you can say about New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, it’s that he hates, no make that HATES to lose.

So, after leading the Giants to two straight wins to end the 2025 season, which sadly for Dart and his teammates was over before Halloween, Dart, who enjoyed the mini winning streak he and his teammates achieved, is ready to begin his second season as Big Blue’s starting quarterback with a bang.

“Things are going to change here,” he said sternly after the game.

Oh really?

“There's no other option,” Dart stressed. “That’s how I see it. I'm not going to lead in a way that doesn't have the highest expectation in mind with everybody around me.

“I know we have guys in place that have that same mindset. (Linebacker) Abdul (Carter) gave a talk at the end, breaking it down for us as well. So, we just have that energy and the outlook that it's just the only way it can go.”

The Giants can only hope that Dart is correct: that come this time next year, they are the ones sitting in the driver’s seat, looking toward finding out who they’ll face in the postseason rather than having to pack up their belongings the next day into trash bags.

Of course, for that to happen, the Giants have to first figure out what they’re going to do at head coach, the process of which is set to kick off in full swing this week. They’re also going to have to get back a few of their missing pieces, such as receiver Malik Nabers and running back Cam Skattebo, both of whom were lost earlier in the season to season-ending injuries.

There are also roster holes to fill and decisions on pending free agents to address. It’s a lot of work to be done, which Dart will leave to the front office to figure out, but as far as what he can control, Dart has a clear vision of what he wants to accomplish the next time his teammates take the field.

“I'm confident in myself. Every time I step on the field, I feel like I'm a player who can shift the game, change it in a way for our team to win,” he said.

“That's just the kind of confidence that I have from how I prepare every day.

“ We can't accept what happened this year happening ever again.

“I'm excited for the off-season to grow that culture and help put my hand in it. But it's going to make me and everybody else sick that we're going to have to watch other teams play, and we've got to make sure that we don't let that happen again.”

