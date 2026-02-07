Why Giants Should Re-sign ILB Micah McFadden

Micah McFadden, ILB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 232 lbs

Age: 26

NFL Exp.: 4 Years

College: Indiana

The New York Giants selected Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden with the 146th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. With that selection, he signed a standard rookie four-year contract worth $4 million with just $355,704 guaranteed.

Initially, McFadden looked like just another depth piece who would also be called upon to contribute on special teams. But over the last three seasons, McFadden has developed into a somewhat underrated piece of the run defense.

During the 2023-2025 stretch, McFadden led all Giants defenders with a 68.9% run game tackle rate, better than that of fellow inside linebacker Bobby Okereke’s 63.6% rate over the same period. McFadden also finished as the Giants defensive leader in tackles in 2024 after posting a career-best 104.

If there has been one flaw in McFadden’s game, it’s been missed tackles. He has 46 career missed tackles , 41 of those coming over the last three seasons.

2025 Season Recap

New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unfortunately for McFadden, he was injured during the first game of the 2025 season and would miss the entire year after playing in just 11 defensive snaps .

He ended the 2025 season with two tackles and a quarterback hit. The good news though is that McFadden is fully recovered from the season-ending lisfranc injury and is ready to roll in the new defense if he is retained.

For what it’s worth, the Giants felt McFadden’s absence. In the last two years, 34 games total, opponents have averaged 5.1 yards per rushing attempt when McFadden has not been on the field versus 4.6 yards per rushing attempt when he’s been out there.

Why the Giants Should Keep Him

New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden | John Jones-Imagn Images

McFadden was coming along as a starter-quality player during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He just turned 26, and with the possibility of Bobby Okereke being a cap casualty this offseason, it would be beneficial to have some stability in the inside linebacker room.

Before his injury, McFadden was a solid run defender. Going back to 2024, most of his 101 tackles this year came between the tackles where his whip-smart reads and solid physicality got him to the ball carrier often. He produced despite being held back by some serious physical limitations.

His knack for shooting gaps into the backfield on wide runs stopped the bleeding on numerous occasions. He plays fast.

He was also improving in coverage–late in 2024, the coaches put him in more single cover situations which is where he excelled thanks to instinct and anticipation. McFadden could potentially be a green dot player in 2026.

Why the Giants Shouldn’t Keep Him

New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) is checked on by medical staff after being injured during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The best ability is availability, and McFadden hasn’t played a full 17 games since 2022, his rookie season.

The lack of “splash” plays made by McFadden throughout his career does make him more of a high-floor player as opposed to a high-ceiling player, in an age where teams are valuing the big play.

Also, this year’s linebackers class is a good one to where if the Giants wanted to do the fiscally prudent thing, they could put another young core player on a rookie deal, allowing for the allocation of the salary cap funds to be used on stocking up at premium positions or spots where the draft class isn’t as heavy populated with quality players.

Keep or Move On?

Aug 4, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) throws a pass as linebacker Micah McFadden (41) defends during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

McFadden’s season ended because of a Lisfranc tear, and while those can linger, they don’t usually have a lasting impact on playing ability.

With McFadden likely being back to form sooner rather than later, and the impending cap decisions on the defense, the Giants should look to sign him back even if it is for a short-term, barely above the minimum deal.

Considering his skillset, positional value, and missing practically the entire season due to injury, there’s little reason to believe that McFadden would command a salary that would hurt the Giants financially.

And again, keeping some continuity at the position, especially if the team moves on from Okereke, is not necessarily a bad decision.

