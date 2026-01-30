5 Pending Free Agents Giants Must Re-Sign

As the New York Giants begin reshaping the team in John Harbaugh's image, they will have to make some difficult decisions.

There are players under contract who they will move on from, and others they may look to extend. Then there are guys heading into free agency, and the team will not pick up the phone to try to re-sign them, but there are some players who should be a priority to re-sign.

It's not just because they are talented, but because they should embody what this new regime seeks from its veterans.

Here is a look at those pending unrestricted free agents that we think the Giants will look to re-sign, along with their estimated APY per Spotrac.

WR Wan'Dale Robinson: $18 million APY

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

For those who still had reservations about Wan'Dale Robinson's ability, their questions were answered in 2025.

Not only did Robinson prove he can be a good complementary receiver, but he also proved he could be a lead receiver.

While nobody would mistake him for Ja'Marr Chase, he was able to do something even Darius Slayton was unable to do in all of his years as the number one guy: garnering a thousand yards in a season.

Robinson now rolls into 2026 much more valuable than he possibly was in 2025, with the opportunity to hit the open market and see what his services are worth around the NFL.

The Giants need to keep him in the fold because, without him, they not only lose a legitimate number two option behind Malik Nabers, but they would also decrease the depth of quality receivers that they have in the locker room.

Even if the Giants wanted to attack the receiving position in the draft (which they should), having a veteran Swiss Army knife who can be a PPR monster and has proven that he can also be a downfield threat would be an asset they should not be willing to lose.

Is he worth $18 million APY? Who knows for sure, but it would behoove the Giants to be in the running for the 25-year-old Swiss Army knife.

CB Cor'Dale Flott: $9.5 million APY

Jul 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants cornerback Cordale Flott (28) looks on during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Re-signing Flott as an extremely valuable homegrown cornerback who has legitimate experience as an outside corner and in the slot as a nickel.

He has worked his way from a guy with promise, who was moved inside, then back out, and was considered a wasted pick by many fans who never believed he would develop into a consistent starter.

The truth is that Flott has rare playoff experience and understands what it was like when this team was winning.

He is long, very athletic, and has proven that he can cover some of the very best players that the NFL has to offer. The even more impressive part is that he is only 24 years old and might not even be in his prime.

There is no doubt he will attract interest as a free agent, but there should be mutual interest in completing a deal.

This is the organization that Flott knows, and he represents the chance to sign a homegrown talent in the secondary after watching the last two legit guys walk to other teams and become Pro Bowlers or better.

Flott can be a great example for future Giants and a quality holdover for the new defensive staff to see if they can take him to the next level. If they can, it will benefit the entire organization.

RT Jermaine Eluemunor: $8.5 million APY

New York Giants offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor | David Banks-Imagn Images

When the Giants signed Jermaine Eluemunor two seasons ago, they believed they were getting a guy to be a placeholder at guard. However, he ended up being the starting right tackle for the next two years. He has brought stability to a position that has been volatile over the last decade.

Now, as a free agent, he has raised the profile he brought to New York, and the Giants have to decide whether they are willing to pay a legitimate price to bring him back.

He will have suitors on the open market, so the Giants will not be able to lowball him. However, he may also be excited about returning to New York and being part of the team's continued ascent.

We will find out quickly whether all the loyalty talk and his excitement to be in New York and be a Giant were just him posturing for a new contract, or if he truly wants to be here.

The London, England native feels like a young 31 and should have many more years of quality performances ahead, so the investment should not feel heavy. It should feel like something you would pay for a starting right tackle in the NFL.

ILB Micah McFadden: $3 million APY

Jul 23, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) on the field during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Nobody will mistake Micah McFadden for Zaire Franklin, but he was definitely missed in 2025 when he was not available due to injury.

What was a bottom-third rush defense turned into the worst rush defense in the league.

The revolving door at the linebacker spot next to Bobby Okereke was just not consistent, and therefore, it looked like they never found chemistry in their run fits, as there was always an open lane to slide through.

McFadden is not perfect, but his relentless effort and pursuit of the football are. They also miss his coverage ability and what he brings as a special teamer.

Bringing McFadden back should not be a costly endeavor. He is a former late-round draft pick who has proven to be a good asset, but not one that the team would be devastated to lose.

The loss would be felt in the depth McFadden could provide, even if the team chose to bring in other linebackers.

The opportunity to re-sign homegrown talent is something this regime needs to do more of, and McFadden is a quality teammate and a great example for rookies to follow.

TE Daniel Bellinger

New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During Bellinger's first four seasons with the Giants, he has been underutilized. After a promising first season that was limited by an eye injury, the Giants traded for Darren Waller from the Raiders.

Following that season, in which Bellinger played a secondary role as Waller moved in and out of the lineup due to injuries, the team drafted Theo Johnson as the heir apparent.

But Johnson suffered through a disappointing rookie campaign full of drops and seemingly poor routes, while Bellinger has spent the last two seasons splitting time and taking a backseat as Johnson learned the pro game.

Throughout this period, Bellinger has been the consummate professional, stepping into roles wherever necessary and remaining productive.

The most important reason he should return is simple: he is a quality, reliable, pass-receiving tight end who has not only improved as a blocker but also learned to fill multiple roles within an offense.

Why would the Giants be interested in going back into the draft and wasting another pick on a tight end when they have a guy who has already proven that he can be effective in the league and is coming into the prime years of his professional career?

It makes no sense, plus Bellinger’s versatility alone opens a wide number of options as to how he might be deployed in the Giants' offense moving forward.

Although he didn’t get a market value assigned to him by Spotrac, it’s hard to fathom that Bellinger’s contract will be something out of whack that puts him out of the team’s price range.

