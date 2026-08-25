Giants' Calvin Austin III Carted Off With Possible Significant Knee Injury

New York Giants wide receiver Calvin Austin III, who appeared well on his way to earning a roster spot after having signed with the team in the offseason, suffered what could be a significant knee injury during the team’s practice on Tuesday.

Austin was injured in a one-on-one matchup against cornerback Deonte Banks when the injury struck him in what appears to have happened during a non-contact situation.

His injury brought the practice to a halt as concerned teammates and coaches came over to console the distraught receiver, who was then carted off the field for further evaluation.

Head coach John Harbaugh was not scheduled to speak to the media on Tuesday, so no update was immediately available regarding Austin’s status.

All indications are this is exactly as bad as it looked for those on site at #Giants practice today. Tough one for Austin, who was set for a key role. https://t.co/qbLn2nGf3j — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 25, 2026

Regardless, it’s a potentially devastating blow for the young receiver and one that potentially resets the depth chart at the position with less than a week to go before the initial 53-man roster needs to be set.

The 5-foot-8, 162-pound Austin, who signed a one-year deal with the Giants in free agency earlier this year, was having a solid summer and preseason.

In two games (38 snaps), he caught both of his pass targets for 24 yards and had one rushing attempt this past weekend on a jet sweep that went for 21 yards.

Austin also appeared well on his way to locking down the team’s punt return role after averaging 14.5 yards on two returns, those coming last weekend in the win over Miami.

Austin’s injury shakes up the Giants’ depth chart at receiver and potentially puts Odell Beckham Jr., who can flex inside and out, and Braxton Berrios, who can return punts and kickoffs, on firmer ground in their respective quests for a roster spot.

It could also mean that any plans for trading one of their extra receivers such as Darnell Mooney, is now off the table as the Giants look to assess Austin's injury and determine where to go from here.

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