Daniel Faalele Reunites With Harbaugh in New York — But He'll Have to Earn His Spot

For as strong as the New York Giants ' offensive line was in the 2025 season, the franchise was unfortunately no stranger to losing some of its members during the offseason.

More than that, the Giants, now led by new head coach John Harbaugh, also realized that the offensive line was more top-heavy in talent and less so among the players who were always one sudden injury away from stepping onto the gridiron in big-time action.

With Harbaugh's vision for an old-school football operation shaping the roster and broader organization, one aspect of their offseason agenda was bringing in new pieces, including some familiar to the coach from his days in Baltimore, who could help build out that mold.

One of those moves saw the signing of former Ravens guard Daniel Faalele in free agency. Faalele, a 2022 fourth-round pick, comes to East Rutherford as one of the largest additions to the Giants' trenches and a player who spent his first four NFL seasons under Harbaugh's tutelage.

While the 26-year-old veteran has faced some reps at three different positions since becoming a pro, his most recent and fruitful experience at right guard was something the Giants had to capitalize on after they walked away from Greg Van Roten after two seasons as the team's starter.

Even with a familiar face rejoining Harbaugh in the Big Apple, the Giants have not just thrown Faalele into the starting right guard job for the upcoming season. His resume shows he still has room to grow in his pass protection before he potentially earns back that distinction he held in the past two seasons with the Ravens.

The Giants' coaching staff will be watching closely to see how things unfold in the offensive line room and who separates themselves from the pack and wins important roles in the team's rotation.

Faalele's ties to Harbaugh might give him a leg up at the start of training camp, but he would need to show more in order to beat out the competition and be trusted to hear his name called upon.

Daniel Faalele, OL

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 370 lbs.

Exp: 5 Years

School: Minnesota

How Acquired: FA-'26

2025 in Review

Offensive tackle Daniel Faalele | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

After his first two years in Baltimore, where he had to wait for his turn within the Ravens' offensive line hierarchy, Daniel Faalele continued to work on his craft and eventually earned the elevation to the starting right guard spot, which he held firm until his departure at the end of the 2025 season.

Since receiving the promotion, the Minnesota product has been one of the Ravens' stalwart blockers. Faalele has not missed a single contest over the past two seasons, including his 17 straight starts last fall, during which he amassed 1,011 snaps for the Ravens' offensive line that finished the season at No. 7 in the league in pass block win rate (69%).

Despite being as durable as he was, Faalele's blocking efficiency wasn't as impressive as it could have been in that span.

In the pass blocking realm, he earned a 60.1 PFF grade by allowing four sacks, three hits, and 30 total pressures, which marked the second-worst stat line across Baltimore's five starters and his second consecutive season with over 30 pressures.

Faalele's interior presence was most vulnerable in AFC North divisional clashes, where he gave up two of his sacks, but he also hit a rough stretch in Weeks 9-14, where he had five straight games with at least one pressure and four contests with 4+ pressures allowed.

Faalele was also charged with five penalties at the line of scrimmage and was a weak link in the run-blocking. He recorded a 53.5 PFF grade in that category, which was the worst among the Ravens' starting five and just the second-best of his pro career.

Contract/Cap Info

The Giants and Daniel Faalele agreed to terms on a one-year deal with a total value of $1,262,500 during free agency. Faalele's deal includes a base salary of $1,215,500 and a prorated signing bonus of $187,500, with up to $500,000 of that salary guaranteed for the 2026 season.

Given his ties to Harbaugh and the larger inexperience of the rest of the depth on the Giants' offensive line, it feels less likely he will become a cap casualty before the end of the summer.

If both sides were to reach a breakup, it would cost the franchise $687,500 in dead money while bringing back $575,000 in cap savings.

2026 Preview

Guard Daniel Faalele (77) celebrates with head coach John Harbaugh. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Looking back at Daniel Faalele's tenure in Baltimore, it is a bit head-scratching how he earned and maintained a starting role on their offensive line while posting average-at-best statistics for two straight seasons.

A couple of reasons for that stability could have been the four other linemen picking up the slack in pass protection or the Ravens' strong rushing game, headlined by an All-Pro in Derrick Henry, whose size and power up the gaps might have been enough to mask any weaknesses from his interior blockers.

Still, John Harbaugh clearly had his justifications for bringing his former right guard with him to New York in free agency. It might have begun with Faalele's ability to help shape the culture Harbaugh wants to instill in the locker room, but perhaps he sees the Giants as a place where the 26-year-old can continue to learn and improve as a protector for Jaxson Dart.

He must improve, as the Giants have been focused on beefing up the middle three positions on their offensive line, which wasn't as impressive as the bookend tackles, and have dealt with free-agent departures that further jeopardized their depth.

It was a catalyst for the Giants making their boldest move of the offseason, trading Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for the No. 10 in the NFL Draft, which they used on Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, whom they plan to place into the starting right guard spot from day one.

Mauigoa doesn't have much experience in playing inside during his college days, but the Giants must have been convinced enough by his strong pass blocking metrics and impressive size to select him with a top 10 choice and give him a shot at a new job as a rookie at the next level.

More than they are comfortable with simply passing the torch to an elder in Faalele, who, at best, figures to slot right behind Mauigoa as the second-string right guard if all goes well this summer. That will entail working on his pass protection and making it harder for opposing pass rushers to squeeze down the pocket from his side of the line.

Faalele isn't in East Rutherford by accident. John Harbaugh has a method to the madness of his early personnel decisions, and it will be interesting to see if one of his more physically intriguing players can make the jump and become a solid contributor to the Giants' front line if the opportunity comes for him to step into battle.

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