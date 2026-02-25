2026 New York Giants NFL Combine Meeting Tracker: Every Player the Giants Spoke With

The New York Giants figure to be busy this week with the annual NFL combine underway in Indianapolis.

New head coach John Harbaugh, general manager Joe Schoen, and the rest of the coaches and scouts will be knee-deep in meetings with prospects from the over 300 college players invited to the combine, as well as taking in the on-field workouts scheduled throughout the week.

Every NFL team is afforded up to 45 formal meetings with prospects at the combine, which consist of a variety of activities aimed at getting to know the players and how they think.

The Giants? They aren’t exactly rebuilding from the ground floor, as they have a solid young core in place on both sides of the ball. But at the same time, they still need some help in various areas, including…

Wide receiver: Wan’Dale Robinson is set to hit free agency and could end up out of the Giants’ price range. Meanwhile, Malik Nabers is still working his way back from an ACL injury, and Jalin Hyatt hasn’t panned out. The Giants could really use another X-receiver type to complement a healthy receiver, as well as a potential slot option to replace Robinson if he leaves.

Tight End: Daniel Bellinger and Chris Manhertz are both set to be unrestricted free agents. If the Giants move to more 12-personnel, as was the case with the Ravens teams under Harbaugh, getting another all-purpose tight end on the roster is going to be a top priority.

Linebacker: There remains a strong possibility that the Giants move on from Bobby Okereke in what would be a cap-driven move. Even if they don’t, Okereke is entering the final year of his deal, whereas Micah McFadden, the other starting inside linebacker, is a pending UFA. This is a deep linebacker class, and it would be shocking if the Giants don’t dip into it.

Offensive Line: A team can never have too many offensive linemen in development, and right now, the Giants don’t have many of those. While Big Blue figures to address any vacancies that open via free agency, getting guys into development is going to be key.

Cornerback: The Giants don’t have an established CB1, and their best cornerback from last year, Cor’Dale Flott, might be on the way out the door via free agency. This team desperately needs versatile corners who can function equally well in man and zone coverage.

Be sure to bookmark this tracker as we give you those players with whom the Giants meet at the combine, along with a short write-up on each prospect.

LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No surprise here as Styles, who had a formal meeting with the Giants on Tuesday night, is among the top linebackers in this year's draft class. New head coach John Harbaugh's Ravens teams have long featured a solid man in the middle, like Ray Lewis, Bart Scott, C.J. Mosley, and Patrick Queen.

The Giants appear to be at a crossroads with their starting inside linebacker spot. Bobby Okereke could be a cap cut, and Micah McFadden is a pending unrestricted free agent. The Giants are almost certain to dip into what's a talent-rich class at this position.

Styles's missed tackle rate (2.2%) among 120 draft-eligible linebackers who played a minimum of 480 snaps. He's allowed just two touchdowns in four seasons in coverage and has a respectable 92.5 NFL coverage rating.

Styles also brings versatility, having played on the line, in the box, at free safety, and in the slot, all positions where he's been productive. The versatility and production alone are enough to love in this prospect.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Subscribe to our free daily newsletter . Have a question you want answered? Send it to us for our weekly Saturday morning mailbag.

LB Anthony Hill, Jr., Texas

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Hill is another linebacker we like for the Giants . His production has improved year over year, posting 69 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles in Texas’s blitz-happy role.

His biggest improvement from 2024 to 2025 was a decrease in his missed tackles, which went from 15.3% to 4.5%, a testament to his commitment to finishing tackles. Hill is a three-down linebacker who plays with good control, speed, sideline-to-sideline range, and instincts. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has compared Hill to Bobby Wagner and opined that Hill is one of the “safer linebackers" in this year’s class.

Hill’s formal meeting was first reported by NorthJersey.com .





DL Peter Woods, Clemson

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Woods is only 20, but he’s been playing the game since he was 5 . He plays with good explosiveness and is someone who can be plugged in just about anywhere on the defensive line. In August of last year, ESPN’s Field Yates described Woods as a “ chaos causer ” who can line up and rush from multiple spots.

In 35 games, Woods has 84 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

His formal meeting was first reported by NorthJersey.com .

This is a developing story. Post will be updated as more meetings are revealed throughout the week.