Top Five Linebacker Prospects for New York Giants

The New York Giants ’ linebacker room was disappointing in 2025, and a drastic change could be on the way.

Veteran Bobby Okereke is a potential cut candidate, as the cap-strapped Giants would clear a sizable $9M in cap space if they choose to part ways.

Micah McFadden, a pending free agent, got injured early in 2025, and there’s no guarantee of what he’s going to be in 2026.

It might be time for the Giants to look into the NFL Draft to find a linebacker who can contribute and they can develop long-term.

Ohio State’s Arvell Reese

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8)

2025 stats: 69 tackles, 10 TFLs, 6.5 sacks

Arvell Reese is a weird hybrid-type of linebacker that can play both off-ball and on the edge, and for that reason alone, many people will be turned off to the idea of drafting him.

Despite modern NFL defenses frequently featuring players who can play both off-ball and on the edge, it’s important to have a plan for that type of player: focus on one position before throwing them into the fire at both spots.

In 2025, the Giants drafted Abdul Carter, who played off-ball linebacker before moving to the edge, a different situation than Reese. Carter played 87.6% of his snaps on the edge, though, specializing there as a rookie.

Reese should start as an off-ball linebacker wherever he gets drafted. That would allow him to work more on developing his body for the trenches long-term while also giving the team an off-ball backer that can cover, spy quarterbacks, and blitz.

Ohio State’s Sonny Styles

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0)

2025 stats: 82 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 FF

Another Ohio State linebacker? Yep! Sonny Styles is a safety-convert that’s only been playing linebacker for two years and has a sky-high ceiling.

Styles has the traits to become an elite linebacker in the NFL once he gets a more natural feel for diagnosing run plays, specifically, an area where he’s improved but still has room to grow.

He would immediately be the best cover linebacker on the Giants roster in 2026, who could match up with just about any tight end, running back, or the occasional slot receiver.

As offenses shift to a more 12- or 13-personnel approach, linebacker value is increasing, allowing defenses to be prepared to defend both the run and the pass regardless of the personnel the offense is in.

Compared to Reese, Styles would also be able to spy quarterbacks and would cover better than Reese, but isn’t as effective as a blitzer unless he gets a straight-line shot.

Texas’ Anthony Hill Jr.

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0)

2025 stats: 69 tackles, 7 TFLs, 4 sacks, 2 INTs, 3 FFs

For three years, Anthony Hill Jr. has seen consistent growth, proving his ability to be coached up and developed by a coaching staff.

Hill Jr. has pop in his pads downhill, and he’s shown both coverage and blitz ability, but I’d like to see him in a less blitz-happy role, where Texas just lets him fly downhill often.

In 2024, Hill Jr. had a worrying missed-tackle rate of 15.3%, but in 2025 brought that rate down to just 4.5%. It wasn’t a fluke on film; he started taking a much steadier approach to finish tackles.

Similar to his Texas career, Hill Jr. is likely going to be a very productive linebacker as a pro who continues his developmental climb.

Alabama’s Deontae Lawson

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson (0)

2025 stats: 89 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 2 FFs

Deontae Lawson is going to be more of a developmental piece in the NFL, but his film at Alabama shows exactly why an NFL team will love him as a prospect: he’s an athlete with solid size and traits, but needs refinement.

NFL teams will see that and think, “I can fix him”, and someone will be able to. Lawson is a disruptive player who just shoots gaps and causes mayhem.

Technically, he needs to improve his ability to deconstruct blocks rather than just get around blockers, and his tackling form is inconsistent.

His IQ needs to improve, but I believe part of that is due to his usage at Alabama not requiring him to read and react; his job was to disrupt and chase.

LSU’s Harold Perkins Jr.

Harold Perkins Jr interception as LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies.

2025 stats: 56 tackles, 8 TFLs, 4 sacks, 3 INTs, 1 FF

I won’t quit Harold Perkins Jr., and you can’t make me. He’s somewhat undersized at 6-foot flat and 222 pounds, but he’s been a menace throughout his college career.

Many are down on Perkins Jr. for his lack of game-breaking plays in 2025, after he was known for them in 2022 and 2023. Not me.

He tore his ACL in 2024 and played well in 2025, albeit less dynamically. Typically, the second year after a torn ACL is when explosive athletes bounce back, so that will be 2026 for Perkins Jr.

A linebacker that plays on the edge, in the box, and in the slot is invaluable in modern football, especially if you’re getting that on day three. Let other teams regret not taking him if he does work out, and if he doesn’t, a day three investment means you aren’t hamstrung.