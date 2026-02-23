3-Round Giants Mock Draft: A Bold Trade Shakes Things Up 

The New York Giants might have a new head coach in John Harbaugh who’s calling the shots, but the age-old question of whether the team should roll with a top-heavy defensive draft in the first three rounds, an offensive-heavy, or a mix still holds true.

Of course, things are set up for the Giants to do a split this year between offense and defense since they currently don’t have a third-round pick, having sent that to the Houston Texans in the trade to acquire quarterback Jaxson Dart in last year’s draft.

But if John Harbaugh’s history is any indication, that, combined with the Giants' most glaring needs and the strength of the positions in this year’s draft class, would suggest that Big Blue’s first two picks could fall on the defensive side of the ball.

Here then is our latest two-round mock draft, conducted using the PFSN mock draft simulator, in which we executed a big trade to get the Giants more draft picks.

Round 1, Pick No. 18 (TRADE with Minnesota): CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) intercepts the pass of Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vikings Get: No. 5

Giants Get: No. 18, 49, 82, and Vikings’ 2027 2nd round pick.

There was temptation to stay put here and take safety Caleb Downs, especially with Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese and Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate off the board. We also could have gone with Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa or Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson.

We think the Giants will restock the offensive line via free agency (and they desperately need guards, by the way), while receiver is a position they could probably wait on.

Cornerback is another story. With Cor’Dale Flott set to be a free agent, we grabbed LSU corner Mansoor Delate with pick No. 18, a pick we viewed as tremendous value and a greater need at the moment.

And of course, in the process of this trade, we picked up an extra second-round draft pick and recouped the third-round pick we traded away.

In all, this trade netted the Giants two additional picks in the top 100, giving them a total of four top 100 picks who can hopefully develop into starters and/or key role players.

Delane, 6-0 and 190 pounds, boasts a career 56.2 rating when targeted. His 40.0% reception rate, which came against the challenging SEC competition he faced this past season, is the best among the 108 draft-eligible corners with at least 300 coverage snaps played.

A starting cornerback duo of Delane on a rookie deal and veteran Paulson Adebo would give the Giants a solid core at a position that has underperformed for the last few seasons.

Round 2, Pick No. 37: DT Caleb Banks, Florida

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks (88) celebrates recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

I still think that, eventually, Darus Alexander, last year’s second-round pick, will develop into a three-down defensive lineman for the Giants, but that said, the Giants need additional beef on the defensive line, and Banks is a guy who can bring that.

Banks stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 330 pounds. He was limited to three games in 2025 due to a foot injury, so obviously, the medicals will be a big factor in where he goes. Banks offers good length and bodes well for his ability to hold up against the run and on the pass rush.

He has a quick first step and good athleticism, using his length to muck things up against blockers. Banks’s one potential struggle, however, could be keeping his pad level low enough so he doesn't give up leverage.

Round 2, Pick No. 49: LB Anthony Hill Jr, Texas

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) looks on during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This is a deep linebacker class, and the Giants just so happen to need linebackers, even if they re-sign Micah McFadden and keep Bobby Okereke and his $14.463 million cap figure, which includes a $3 million roster bonus due by March 17.

Hill, 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds, could step in to form one half of the future at the position. He offers excellent sideline-to-sideline range, and he is a sound tackler whose movement is economical and whose diagnoses of the play unfolding before him are exceptional.

Hill’s best season was in 2024 when he posted 16.5 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks to go along with four forced fumbles, the tackles for loss and forced fumbles leading the SEC that season. That year, he also recorded a career-high 113 tackles.

Hill projects as an every-down linebacker and could serve as a centerpiece in the middle of the Giants' defense.

Round 3, Pick No. 82: TE Max Klare, Ohio State

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare (86) runs a route during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Giants are going to need tight ends for the offense, especially with Chris Manhertz and Daniel Bellinger set to hit free agency. Max Klare could make for an interesting addition as a third tight end in a group that includes Theo Johnson and Thomas Fidone II.

Klare, 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds, spent three seasons with Purdue before transferring to Ohio State last season. In 33 career games, he has 116 receptions for 1,329 yards and six touchdowns. Klare possesses enough athleticism in his game and can work himself free from defenders.