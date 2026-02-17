Four-round Giants Mock Draft Addresses Three Key Needs
In this story:
One of the most challenging things, besides a mock draft, is doing one for a team with a new coaching staff in place.
But hey, we’re going to try our hand anyway because it’s that time of year, and already the discussion is buzzing about what the New York Giants, in their first draft being driven by new head coach John Harbaugh, is going to look like.
Forecasting it is going to be tricky until we see how they approach free agency and whether the Giants execute any trades to recoup the third-round draft pick they gave up last year to the Texans so they could trade up to get quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25.
But we’re going to give it a try all the same. Using the Pro Football Focus draft simulator and our own knowledge of the team’s biggest needs, we came up with a four-round mock that addresses three positions of need and earned an overall grade of B+ from the PFF simulator.
So let’s get into the picks.
Round 1, Pick No. 5: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State
The simulator gave us a C+ for this grade, suggesting we should have gone with receiver Carnell Tate, Downs’s teammate, at this spot. We declined to do so for two reasons.
One, Downs is a playmaking, versatile safety whose skill set can elevate the Giants' defense to a whole other level. And two, the receiver class this year is pretty deep–you’ll see that later on, we were able to address the need.
Getting back to Downs, again, he can be plugged into a variety of different roles, and he has traits that can’t be taught, such as awareness, instincts, and quickness. At 6-0 and 205 pounds, he’s not afraid to pack a punch when he hits, and he can fit in nicely into either a man or zone scheme.
The Giants have a solid front seven; they just need a little more firepower on the back end of the defense, and Downs, whose father, Gary, was a third-round pick by the Giants back in 1994 who actually had two stints with Big Blue as a running back (the second stint coming in 1996), is a guy who can bring that.
Round 2, Pick No. 37: CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State
The word “scrappy” comes to mind when it comes to Abney, who, per PFF, has 17 pass breakups and has allowed just 51.3% of the pass targets against him to be completed over the last two seasons as an outside cornerback.
He does have a grabbiness to him, which has led to 13 penalties over those two years, so that will obviously need to be cleaned up.
Otherwise, he’s been a productive cornerback who has just eight career missed tackles and 27 stops among his college stats, is a solid run defender, and can operate in both man and zone schemes.
He is not a tall cornerback, but he is someone who can also give you snaps on special teams, given his physical style.
Round 4, Pick No. 105: WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati
Allen, who has played for three schools, isn’t a big X-receiver type, but he is a better-than-average route runner.
Allen’s 13 touchdowns scored led the Bearcats last season, while also leading the Big 12 conference and ranking third nationally.
He also drew praise for his showing at the Senior Bowl for his polished showing against elite-level talent, where he particularly stood out on Day 3 of the Senior Bowl week for his ability to separate as well as come down with the pigskin in tight windows and on contested catches.
The Giants can certainly use another twitchy, athletic receiver who has good explosiveness and bend in his movement, and who has shown an ability to hold his own against taller, more physical receivers.
Interestingly, Allen, who projects more as a slot receiver at the NFL level, was not among those invited to the combine.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here.
More New York Giants Coverage
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina