Combine Day 1 Workouts: DL and LB Prospects to Watch for New York Giants

The first couple of days at the 2026 NFL Combine were just the appetizer. New York Giants fans were able to hear from their new braintrust in general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

They also heard from the defensive front guys. Now it is time to watch them perform. From three to eight in the evening, the linebackers, interior defensive linemen, and edge rushers will be on the field. It is an opportunity for them to leave their mark on the football community.

We know names like linebackers Arvel Reese and Sonny Styles from Ohio State, and the ultra-athletic, versatile defensive tackle Peter Woods from Clemson, but there are other names that may open eyes during workouts. Let's take a look at a few.

Inside Linebackers

Harold Perkins, Louisiana State

Perkins exploded on the scene as a freshman at Louisiana State, proving that he could be a force coming off the edge. But after an injury slowed him down as a sophomore, he spent the rest of his career proving that he can be a middle linebacker.

He's a guy who can cover tight ends going vertical and even carry slot receivers. He finished his final season with three interceptions. He has the skills and the instincts to rally to the football, and he knows how to be violent when he gets to his target. Expect him to test well in the explosive exercises.

Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

ill has a prototypical middle linebacker body with new-age athleticism. He can run sideline to sideline while also being a thumper in the middle. He finished his final season with 131 total tackles, which included 18 tackles for loss.

While everyone's talking about Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles, Hill could be one of the athletes who surprise during the combine workouts.

At 6-foot-4 and over 240 pounds, athleticism will jump off the screen if you are watching from home.

Defensive Tackles

Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana

Proctor was the best defensive lineman in the FCS. He was able to show what he can do against elite competition with his performance against Louisiana State.

His nine sacks were good for second-best in the FCS. Now he'll look to show off his athleticism at the combine.

Expect him to run fast and show excellent change-of-direction while he goes through the drills. He is fluid and should show good explosion from a prototypical three-technique defensive tackle.

Former @TheStateofSLU DT Kaleb Proctor holding court and repping for #FCS prospects. Could be an interestingly depth piece with the #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/oEfINChvRe — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) February 25, 2026

Gary Smith III, UCLA

Smith is a charismatic young man who is short and heavy, making him difficult to move on the interior. He had 35 solo tackles in 2025.

He is excited to show that he has the athletic ability to possibly be a one-gap penetrator at the NFL level. He stated that he will open eyes with his vertical jump, so the explosion exercises will be key.

At over 330 pounds, if he is able to go sub-five seconds, or anywhere close to it, in the forty, it will turn a lot of heads.

Former @UCLAFootball DT Gary Smith III is a big aggressive space eater on the inside. But he is looking forward to showing people he is more athletic than they may believe. Could be a late round grab for the #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/4iewLbZN5m — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) February 25, 2026

Edge/Defensive End

Logan Fano, Utah

It is in his genes to be a football player, and at the combine, he's determined to show that he has the athletic ability to compete with anyone. He has been competing against the best offensive tackles in college throughout his career on his team.

In 2025, he had 34 total pressures. Turn on the film, and you'll see that he's an effective edge rusher who has become one of the better run defenders of the group.

Because of that, the combine will be his opportunity to show his elite athletic traits. He seemed extremely excited to show the world the type of athlete he is.

Former @Utah_Football captain and Edge rusher Logan Fano is looking forward to showing his athleticism during on-field workouts. He could be a great rotational piece and an elite special teamer for the #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/aHQOSBf0Xv — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) February 26, 2026

George Gumbs, Florida

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. (34) celebrates a play in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Gumbs is a former wide receiver who turned tight end, then edge rusher. Right now, he is built primarily on speed.

He understands the basic defensive end pass-rushing moves, but ultimately, he is there to burn around the corner or get on the edge and beat an offensive lineman to the quarterback.

He should be able to put up great combine numbers with his skill position background. Look for him to be one of the fastest edge rushers in the group.