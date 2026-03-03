New York Giants 7-Round Post Combine Mock Draft – Live

The 2026 NFL combine is in the books, and over the next several weeks, expect earlier mock drafts to be updated to reflect what was learned at the combine.

Several prospects drew the attention of onlookers, including Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Feeling, Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks, and Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green. How many of these prospects, as well as others, will ultimately hear their names called over draft weekend by the New York Giants ?

New York Giants On SI’s very own Coach Gene Clemons spent the majority of the week at the combine, where he spoke to prospects, mingled with league insiders, and had a chance to watch the workouts via the monitors, all the while taking careful notes on who was raising their stock and who was not.

Having returned from Indianapolis, the site of the combine, Clemons has put together a full seven-round mock draft for the New York Giants, which he will unveil during a live stream of his popular podcast, A Giant Issue.

The mock will feature the best available athletes aligned with the Giants' needs, and Clemons will explain why the chosen players are a fit and what they can bring to the team.

He will also answer questions regarding previously highly touted prospects whose stocks might have slipped, and will, as time permits, and answer questions about other prospects that might not necessarily be part of his seven picks for Big Blue.

The mock draft kicks off live at 8 PM ET on Monday night. You will not want to miss this live stream!

You can watch it in the video above, or if you want to participate in the chat while you watch, visit the New York Giants On SI YouTube channel where you can drop your comments.

