Giants Film Room: The Good, Great, and Ugly of Top-10 Pick Francis Mauigoa

During the offseason, the New York Giants—under new leadership and John Harbaugh—used free agency and the draft to bring in players who better fit the identity they want their team to emanate.

One of the things they want is a big, physically intimidating offensive line. That is exactly why they chose former Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa with the 10th pick.

Mauigoa embodies everything the Giants are looking for in an offensive lineman and has been a pillar of leadership and consistency throughout his time with the Hurricanes.

Let's check out the good, the great, and the ugly of the team's newest lineman.

The Good: Elite Drive Blocking

The Good of new #NYGiants OL Francis Mauigoa is his ability to drive block; down blocks, base blocks get defenders out of there. pic.twitter.com/AJxlFzc15a — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) May 18, 2026

Mauigoa is a body mover. He does an extremely good job at getting defenders out of the way, especially in the run game.

In man schemes, he does a great job of getting his hands on the defender quickly and using his athleticism and power to stop the defender before he starts going forward. Then it is a battle of wills, and he usually wins that engagement.

When he gets his body on a defender on a down block, he can displace them two gaps, which is massive in the run game and allows running backs to make a subtle cut and fit in right behind his block.

On base blacks, he controls the gap and gives the back a legitimate place to make his cut and accelerate through the hole.

The Great: Second-Level Reach Blocking

The Great of #NYGiants new OL Francis Mauigoa is his ability to use his athleticism in reach blocking. pic.twitter.com/onsfQMfEqd — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) May 18, 2026

One of the tools that Mauigoa brings to the table is his ability to use his athleticism to reach defenders at the first or second level, especially on reach blocks where they are trying to attack outside on sweeps and tosses or on sprint outs from the quarterback.

Mauigoa has such a quick first step that allows him to gain leverage and get even with a defender.

He is strong and powerful, so he can stunt the forward movement of a defender, then use excellent technique to run his feet and get to the defender's outside shoulder.

He is excellent at leaking out and getting to the second level to block on screens, or working double teams and getting to the second level to block.

At guard, this will serve him well, as he will be a valuable puller in gap schemes and excellent in the quick screen game.

The Ugly: Protecting the Inside Leverage

The Ugly of new #NYGiants OL Francis Mauigoa is that he can get beat inside from time to time. pic.twitter.com/j2zKGCiMOb — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) May 18, 2026

The one sore spot when watching Mauigoa on film is that he doesn't pay as much attention to his inside leverage as he should.

There are occasions where defenders are able to slip off of him to his inside and make plays in the running game. In pass protection, they can take a secondary move inside and beat him to the quarterback.

This will be something he needs to clean up at the next level, especially at guard, where he will face stunts from defensive tackles and ends who will attack the A-gap to his inside, linebackers blitzing the A-gap when he steps, and tries to protect to his right, and nose guards attacking the A-gap to his side.

He has to be able to shut these moves down by using his post step and post hand to keep those defenders from causing disruption up the middle. It is difficult to tell whether this is just a concentration issue or a product of his left side being weaker than his right.

Coach's Corner: The Shift From Tackle to Guard

Although his immediate future for the next couple of years will be to play right guard, Mauigoa needs to prepare himself for his eventual move to right tackle.

One of the things he'll definitely need to improve on is his post-step.

Stepping hard on the inside foot (his left) and closing down those inside moves that sometimes catch him off guard will help him as a pass and run blocker.

Speed rushers love to use balance against big, physical offensive linemen.

Although Mauigoa is athletic, he has never seen the consistent athleticism that he'll see facing edge rushers in the NFL.

The good thing is that if they do move him to tackle and he's not successful, they hopefully still have a really good offensive guard.

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