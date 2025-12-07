Giants Aim for Mix in New 4-Round Mock Draft

The New York Giants offense hasn’t been nearly the problem it’s been in seasons past, but that doesn’t mean that the unit doesn’t need some reinforcements.

In Tankathon’s new four-round mock draft for the Giants, the offensive side of the ball gets most of the love among the three picks the Giants currently have.

(They will not have a third-round pick in 2026 thanks to having traded that pick away to Houston to move up for quarterback Jaxson Dart in the 2025 draft.)

Giants go on the defense in first round

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants, who currently have the second pick in the 2026 draft order, grab Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese in the first round. This is the second such mock draft we’ve seen that projects the big-time playmaker Reese to the Giants.

Reese thus far has 104 career tackles in three seasons, 7.0 sacks, and two pass breakups. B/R’s Matt Holder regards him as the “ most physically impressive linebacker " in the 2026 draft class.

“With elite strength at the point of attack, he can be a very effective run defender and, at just 20 years old—he turns 21 in late August—the 6'4", 243-pound 'backer has a bright future and can be a quality player at the next level,” Holder said.

Linebacker is definitely shaping up to be a need for the Giants, as there’s no guarantee they’ll re-sign pending UFA Micah McFadden, who is coming off a season-ending foot injury, or if Bobby Okereke makes it to the end of his contract.

Even so, the depth behind McFadden and Okereke has left a lot to be desired, though whether the Giants actually stay put if they have the second overall pick in the draft and spend that pick on a linebacker is another story.

O-line gets depth in the second round

Oregon’s Isaiah World, left, takes a picture with coach Dan Lanning before the game against Southern California Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Pick No. 34 (Round 2), Tankathon pegs Oregon offensive tackle Isaiah World to the Giants. World, per Pro Football Focus, is currently tied for 18th in pass-blocking efficiency rating (98.5) among all college tackles with at least 470 snaps.

This is an interesting pick as well, considering the Giants drafted Marcus Mbow in 2025 to presumably step in at right tackle should the team move on from Jermaine Eluemunor, who is a pending unrestricted free agent.

But there has also been early speculation that, should the Giants retain Eluemunor, Mbow could be moved inside to guard in his second NFL season, though at this point, with the coaching staff up in the air, it’s too soon to say whether that will indeed be the plan.

Giants get receiver help in fourth round

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) attempts to catch the ball Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, during the 100th annual Old Oaken Bucket game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After sitting out the third round, when they don’t have a pick, the Giants finally grab a receiver in this mock: Indiana’s Omar Cooper, Jr., 6-foot-1 and 204 pounds.

Cooper, who has split his reps between the slot and the outside, has 104 career receptions (out of 156 pass targets) for 1,665 yards (16.0 average) and 20 touchdowns.

He’s also been deployed sporadically as a rusher over the last two seasons, running five times for 97 yards (19.4 average) and two scores.

Giants receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is also a pending unrestricted free agent who has really come of age the last two years, playing in at least 72% of the offensive snaps (90.8% this year alone), and collecting 1,527 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 166 receptions over that span.

Per Spotrac, he has a projected market value of $15 million per year based on a four-year, $59.958 million contract.

That might be a bit rich for the Giants’ taste, considering Robinson isn’t a No. 1 receiver. Still, again, with the coaching staff up in the air and with Schoen's status not necessarily a slam dunk, there still exists a world in which Robinson’s return is very much alive.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here .

More New York Giants Coverage