Giants Get Help in Trenches in New Post Super Bowl Mock Draft

Despite some of their glaring failures on the field this season, the New York Giants had to have some good feelings about the way their offensive line took a step in the right direction.

For several seasons, the offensive line was in a rut as injuries held out key cogs, and a few high-value draft choices simply didn't pan out like the team had hoped they would on draft night. It was very evident in the 2024 season, when the unit ranked 26th in pass-block win rate and allowed 48 sacks.

In 2025, much of the Giants' struggles up front became one of the rare strengths on the roster, catapulting the rest of the offense into one that could put some points on the scoreboard.

With the healthy presence of their anchor in Andrew Thomas, they nearly rose to the top 10 in pass protection and enabled rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart to feel comfortable in his NFL debut.

As they say in the modern league, a team can never make enough improvements or additions to its offensive line, and the Giants' group is far from a finished product that will just pick up where it left off at the start of the 2026 campaign.

That is why Pro Football Focus, in their new post-Super Bowl mock draft , has the Giants thinking about stacking their offensive line ranks with a talented prospect in this year's class who can provide much-needed depth and versatility that always seems to come into play later on in the season.

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) waits for the play against the BYU Cougars during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

At the No. 5 pick, the mock draft has New York settling on Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano, the second position player taken in the top five after Miami's Francis Mauigoa, whom the Giants might have been targeting, goes to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3.

"Developing and protecting quarterback Jaxson Dart should be a top priority for new head coach John Harbaugh," PFF mock curator Max Chadwick said.

"Fano produced a position-best 92.0 PFF overall grade over the past two seasons and would slot in seamlessly as the Giants' right tackle opposite of Andrew Thomas."

Given how bad the Giants' offensive line has been for most of the last decade, it's hard to find reason to second-guess Chadwick's projected move for them.

The top of the draft board is where they found their stalwart left tackle in Thomas, and hope to see that same path play out with a young player in Fano.

The Giants simply cannot be content to trust their starting five from this season to remain together and healthy for the duration of a long 17-game journey next year.

That said, one has to wonder if their projected choice indicates in any way that they might be unsuccessful in re-signing Jermaine Eluemunor , who is an impending free agent.

The Giants are entering the offseason without the benefit of extensive cap space, holding the second-lowest available space at about $6.95 million after the extra funds from the league's media rights deals are applied and before the franchise makes any additional roster moves to free up money.

Besides Eluemunor, who ranked in the top 25 of the position in pass blocking grade and allowed just 19 total pressures, the Giants still have big decisions at play with another key offensive figure in Wan'Dale Robinson and Cor'Dale Flott on the defensive side of the ball.

Both of those players could either start a bidding war on the open market or command a higher price tag than what the Giants can afford.

If they view either of those two as irreplaceable and pay them, it will most likely leave Eluemunor as the odd man out, and that's when a replacement like Fano comes into play via the draft.

It's hard to see the Giants not prioritizing consistency on the bookends, though, especially with the type of season Thomas and Eluemunor had (4 sacks, 32 pressures allowed) and the impact that having veteran protection had on Jaxson Dart's early development under center.

They also liked what they saw from 2025 draftee Marcus Mbow, who also carries positional versatility to play both tackle spots in the event of injury to either starter.

He will likely be in the first line of depth, and perhaps Fano would join him for two budding pieces who could rise to the top down the road.

Otherwise, the smarter move might be for New York to go with one of the top skilled position prospects that were still available at their pick, such as Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson, to bolster the receiving corps in the event of a Robinson departure or a defensive stud like Caleb Downs (No. 10 to Cincinnati) who is being touted as one of the best value grabs in the 2026 class.

Their options will be abundant no matter what happens over the course of the next few months, making it difficult to leave the first round of the draft without a player who can hopefully grow into a foundational piece in John Harbaugh's system.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage