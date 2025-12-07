Giants Improve Their Position in 2026 NFL Draft Order Despite Week of Inactivity

Although the New York Giants are on a bye in Week 14, they emerged as a rare winner.

The Giants, who entered Week 14 were slotted to pick second in the 2026draft order, moved up to the first overall spot thanks to the Tennessee Titans defeating the Cleveland Browns 31-29 on Sunday.

The win for the Titans, who, like the Giants, fired their head coach Brian Callahan after an abysmal start to the 2025 campaign, actually gives both teams a 2-11 record on the year.

But the Giants have the weaker strength of schedule (.538 to the Titans’ .573), so that gives the Giants the advantage for the top pick in the draft with four games remaining.

The Giants are currently owners of the second-longest losing streak in the NFL, that being seven games, behind the Washington Commanders, who are on an eight-game skid after being shut out this week by the Minnesota Vikings, 31-0.

The Commanders, who saw quarterback Jayden Daniels re-injure his elbow and tight end Zach Ertz suffer what appears to be a serious knee injury, limp into MetLife Stadium next week to wrap up their season series with their fellow NFC East foes.

Washington, who last year advanced to the NFC Championship game only to lose to the Philadelphia Eagles, has now officially been eliminated from the 2025 postseason picture following their shutout loss to the Vikings.

They currently hold a half-game advantage over the Giants thanks to their Week 1 21-6 win, which is likely to come into play if a tiebreaker is needed to determine who finishes third and fourth in the division.

The Giants will then host the Vikings, who hold a 5-8 record after their rout of the Commanders.

New York’s final road trip of the season will be a Week 17 date at Las Vegas against a Raiders team that entered Week 14 with a 2-10 record and a six-game losing streak ahead of their meeting with the 10-2 Denver Broncos.

If nothing else, the Giants have positioned themselves so that if they indeed finish with one of the top three picks in the 2026 draft, they should be able to trade down with a quarterback-needy team.

This would allow them to stock up on much-needed draft assets for this year and perhaps beyond, helping rebuild what’s been an underperforming team.

