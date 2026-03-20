Giants Legend Phil Simms Makes Case for RB Jeremiyah Love in Top of Draft

Retired New York Giants legendary quarterback Phil Simms knows a thing or two about what makes an NFL offense hum. And in a recent appearance in his “ Simms Spotlight ” segment for ESPN New York, he offered a very interesting take regarding Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, who is projected to be a top-10 pick in next month’s draft.

Key Takeaways: Jermiyah Love can transform a football team

Phil Simms says elite running backs like Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love can transform a team as quickly as a quarterback.

Love’s production and explosiveness make him a tempting option for the New York Giants at No. 5.

Giants’ roster needs and lessons from Saquon Barkley suggest the Giants may prioritize other positions.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"I think that when you draft a running back that high, they can turn your team around probably faster than the quarterback can," Simms said.

"You want to change your team quickly, a running back can do it just about as fast as any player on the team. (That and a) big-time pass rusher are the two guys that I kind of say that about."

It’s not hard to see why Simms, who quarterbacked the Giants from 1979 to 1993, might feel that way. Having a big-time running back that can threaten the second and third levels of the defense can take the onus off a passer and allow for a more balanced offensive attack, particularly for those teams that aspire to unleash a power rushing game.

Love has certainly shown himself capable of delivering that kind of production. PFF’s top-rated running back in this year’s draft class, Love’s 4.50 yards after contact average is also tops among draft-eligible rushers with a minimum of 150 rushing attempts, and his 56 forced missed tackles puts him seventh in that same group of 30 rushers.

Love's college production has been mouth-watering for a team needing a spark

The thought of Love, who also leads the group of 30 rushers with a minimum of 150 attempts in runs of 10+ yards with 39, joining a Giants offensive backfield that already has Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy, Jr. and now fullback Patrick Ricard is undoubtedly a very, very tempting thought for head coach John Harbaugh, who during his final years in Baltimore had Derrick Henry leading the power rushing game behind Ricard.

The power rushing game can also allow for the Giants to be more selective in terms of when they call on quarterback Jaxson Dart to execute designed runs, thereby offering a degree of protection for the young quarterback, who far too often last year put himself in harm’s way with his fearless running style.

Giants Have Been Down this Road Before

Considering their recent experience with Saquon Barkley, who was also a high draft pick but brought limited team success, it's important to question if the Giants should prioritize a running back again so early in the draft.

If the Giants were just one key player away from a serious playoff run, selecting Love could make sense. However, they currently lack essential depth, especially along the offensive line and at key defensive positions.

A player such as linebacker Sonny Styles or Arvell Reese, both of Ohio State, would probably make for a better long-term pick at No. 5 than a running back, even one as good as Love.

But make no mistake about it: the temptation is there, and a strong enough case could be made for the Giants to send the first round of the draft into a spin if they were to make such a bold, calculated move.