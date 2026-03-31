Giants Make Bold Trade in Wild, New Mock Draft Scenario

With the 2026 NFL Draft under a month away, kicking off with round one in Pittsburgh, there is so much intrigue surrounding what will happen within the top 10 selections, particularly the New York Giants ' turn at the No. 5 pick.

The Giants, who had their usual laundry list of vital roster needs at the start of the offseason, have been busy whittling down their biggest options based on the work they've already accomplished in patching up certain holes during free agency.

There are still some very important positions that could use some extra touches, including the offensive line and defensive front, which are lacking depth, but the franchise's draft outlook has begun to feel much more complicated than once expected.

At the NFL owners' meetings in Arizona this week, the silent murmurs about the Giants' possible interest in Notre Dame running back prospect Jeremiyah Love, who could still be available when the board arrives at the fifth pick, have started to turn into audible shouts as head coach John Harbaugh offered rave reviews about his potential to impact any NFL offense.

On the other hand, there is still a party of people who believe it's not out of the realm of possibility for New York to trade out of their slot and garner more draft capital, especially since they hold just two selections in the top 100 picks and no third-round picks due to the trade to move up and get quarterback Jaxson Dart last April.

A wild new mock draft by FOX Sports analyst Rob Rang explores that latter route as it exercises bold trades for all 32 first-round selections. For the Giants, who traded down from No. 5 to No. 11 with the Miami Dolphins, who were desperate for a top pass catcher, the return was two-fold for the organization.

NY Giants Get the Best of Both Worlds in a Trade with the Dolphins

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (OL41) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

In Rang's mock, the Washington Commanders got the bold jumping started by trading up to the No.3 pick held by the Arizona Cardinals and selecting Notre Dame running back Jeremiah Love to revamp their offensive backfield.

That got the Dolphins, who Rang notes are also searching for new playmakers for their huddle after a few walked out the door this offseason, making a deal to jump up six spots to take Ohio State wide receiver Carnall Tate, the most touted prospect in the 2026 class.

In agreeing to the deal, the Giants got a pretty solid situation on the back end. They land the Dolphins' first-round pick, which they used on Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, along with two of their four third-round picks in this year's draft, though the exact spots are unspecified in the mock.

"The Giants would be living up to their name with the addition of the 6-foot-7, 352-pound Proctor, who ranks among the most polarizing prospects in this class," Rang said in his analysis of the Giants' new pick.

"John Harbaugh won with massive offensive lines in Baltimore, and I don’t expect his style to change now. Whether it be at tackle or guard, I believe Proctor projects as a decade-long NFL starter."

One might be asking the question of why the Giants couldn't just take Proctor off the board at their original slot in this mock exercise, given that his physical profile and versatility would be perfect for the type of high-powered offense that Harbaugh is rumored to want to run in New York.

The possibility of the Giants attacking the offensive line at No. 5 is still there, but most draft analysts have had them prioritizing Miami's Francis Mauigoa at that spot, given he is slated as the top lineman prospect in the 2026 class and brings much of the same size and length as Proctor would.

Alas, the key to what makes this mock draft a wildly interesting one is the franchise's ability to still address the position with a versatile player in Proctor while gaining a couple of extra picks in the third round, where they currently hold no picks, to help snag more quality players off the top half of the board.

After drafting Proctor, who posted a career-high 81.8 PFF pass blocking grade and allowed just two sacks and 19 pressures in his third season with the Crimson Tide, the extra flexibility could allow Joe Schoen to attack an extra-skilled player at the top of round two (No. 37) before using the two acquired third-round picks to bolster other key positions with valuable depth.

If the Giants are successful at that, it would also lessen the pressure on the front office needing to find the biggest diamonds in the rough in late Day 2 and Day 3 of the draft, especially when Schoen's resume of digging up late-round talent that turns into future impact pieces has been less than admirable to this point.

That said, the Giants' general manager has made a point in saying that he's taken the time to learn from his prior mistakes in building the team's roster during his tenure.

Having a colleague such as Harbaugh, who has had boatloads of success at finding the best talents in the draft during his nearly 20-year NFL career, will likely help the Giants make the most of their few picks and possibly expand their opportunities should a trade offer arise.

It all depends on what the duo collectively surmises as the best outcome for the Giants to turn their locker room into a winner next season.

If that outcome is a bold trade to acquire extra capital to address their remaining needs, having it pan out the way it did in this mock draft feels like a pretty good scenario for the franchise to accomplish that goal.