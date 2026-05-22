Why Malachi Fields Fits the Giants' Physical Blueprint

The New York Giants ’ Class of 2026 looks like another strong one for general manager Joe Schoen, who assembled it with new head coach John Harbaugh, with the goal of getting bigger and more physical.

While for now the class looks promising enough, there is one pick that CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco isn't a fan of .

Prisco listed third-round pick Malachi Fields as the Giants' worst pick of the 2026 draft because, despite Fields’ elite size and catch radius, the receiver, in Prisco’s view, “doesn't run that well."

Most draft analysts would have probably agreed with Prisco before the Reese's Senior Bowl .

The former Virginia and Notre Dame wideout has never been especially productive, and his tape didn't show unique athleticism. With just over 600 yards in his final season, he was an afterthought to the national media.

But he put on a show in Mobile. Scouts were immediately drawn in by his impressive body control and seemingly impossible catch radius.

Fields put together a performance that forced teams to take a second look at his film. He rose up draft boards, entering Day 2conversations after being considered a late-round pick for most of the process.

Malachi Fields Is Better Than His Collegiate Production Indicates

May 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) participates in a drill during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Whatever momentum Fields built up from his stint at the Senior Bowl appeared to come crashing down at the combine when he posted a 4.61 40-yard dash time, the second-worst mark among receivers who ran the 40.

That apparently didn’t bother the Giants, who traded their fourth and fifth round picks plus a fourth in next year’s class to move into the third round to snag the former Notre Dame wideout.

Like many mid-round selections, Fields has the tools to be more productive in the NFL than he was in college. He has a prototypical frame at 6-foot-4, ranking him in the 94th percentile. His weight, wingspan, and arm length also put him high up there among receivers from last year’s draft, according to MockDraftable.com .

His production at Notre Dame wasn’t much either, as he caught 36 balls for 630 yards, the Irish leaning more into a power running game, and those numbers representing a dip from what Fields put up during his four seasons with Virginia.

But Fields’ 17.5-yard per average catch rate was the best among receivers in the Independent Conference last year.

While Notre Dame primarily used him as a serious threat, the young receiver excels in multiple areas of the field. He can use his verticality to snap off short routes for easy gains or box defenders out on in-breaking routes.

Where he especially shines is in the contested catch category, where he posted a career 47.3% rate . This is important for second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart as he looks to improve his deep-ball accuracy.

It remains to be seen how much of a role Fields will play, given the ongoing recoveries from injury by Malik Nabers (knee) and Darius Slayton (sports hernia), but it’s not a stretch to think that Fields won’t become one of Dart’s favorite targets and someone to whom the Giants will look when they want to stretch the field.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.