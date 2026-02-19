Giants Switch from Defense to Offense in Daniel Jeremiah's Second 2026 Mock Draft

As one of the most critical periods in the NFL offseason rapidly approaches, the pressure is mounting on the New York Giants and their brass to determine which impending free agents they're unwilling to part with and how they'll reshape their capital into a few major deals in the coming weeks.

For general manager Joe Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh, who are expected to work together to diligently assemble the 2026 roster, it's far from either man's first rodeo in constructing a group of 53 men who are capable of representing the franchise next year.

Still, the task in front of them won't be as straightforward as they would like in strengthening the roster into an immediate contender, given that the team's salary cap sits at the second-lowest amount in the NFL , and they are set to carry a few heavy cap hits from some of the main pieces in their locker room.

It's leading towards a scenario where the Giants might have to see one of their notable free agents, such as Wan'Dale Robinson, Jermaine Eluemunor, or Cor'Dale Flott, walk out the door to pursue their deserved paydays elsewhere. Any replacement for one of the three would most likely come via the college pool in the draft.

NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has come out with the second version of his first-round mock draft of the offseason, and a change in his position for New York might be suggesting where things are potentially heading for the franchise and its unrestricted talent set to hit free agency.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate

In the first edition, Jeremiah had the Giants going on the defensive and upgrading their inexperienced secondary with the addition of LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.

But on second thought, he is thinking about the offensive side of the ball and now projecting the Giants to swing big on Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate.

“The Giants add another weapon for Jaxson Dart,” Jeremiah said about his No. 5 pick. “Tate gives the offense a vertical receiver to play opposite a hopefully-healthy Malik Nabers.”

Having the Giants switch from eyeing one of the class’s top defenders to a special offensive playmaker makes it sound like Jeremiah believes the franchise won’t be able to keep Robinson for Jaxson Dart’s benefit.

The duo formed an instant connection from Week 4, when Nabers left the fold due to an ACL tear, and Robinson became the rookie gunslinger’s new top target, who overcame his physical limitations to notch his first 1,000-yard season.

It’s hard to argue that Robinson doesn’t deserve to go out there and land his first big payday in the NFL after such a performance, but what he could command on the open market might not fit the Giants' budget and where their priorities currently lie in divvying their most important chunks of limited cap space.

Besides Robinson’s future, a lot still hangs in the balance with right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. He was pivotal to the success of the offensive line this season. Cor’Dale Flott's starting role would also be difficult for the Giants to replace.

The value that the Giants place on either of those positions could surpass the wide receiver need, even though they want to provide Dart with the best arsenal of offensive playmakers as possible for the second year of his early development.

With that in mind, they could be more aggressive in retaining the other two players while seeking out Robinson’s replacement in the draft .

As they do in Jeremiah’s latest mock, the Giants' No. 5 pick would put them in line to snag arguably the best vertical threat in Tate and perhaps shift towards finding a much cheaper slot receiver among the masses that will be available.

A lot can still change from now until the opening of free agency, especially if the Giants are successful in creating extra cap space through trades, cuts, or contract restructures that are expected to take place very soon.

For now, Jeremiah has the right pulse on where the Giants’ mindset should be as they undergo changes with last season’s roster. It’ll be easier to replace a slot weapon at a cheaper cost than another position, which was equally the reason why the team succeeded or failed on the gridiron.