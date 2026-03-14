A Proposed Trade, Draft, and Free Agency Fall-out Headline This Week's Giants Mailbag

Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI Reader Mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, nothing is off-limits. So, let's dive right into your questions!

NOTE: Some of the Twitter questions received have since been answered with how free agency has played out.

Can you offer some insight into what the Giants do (or any team) in terms of evaluating the mental part of the game for draft prospects and free agents? Sonny Styles sounds like a stud, physically gifted and heard that his interviews were outstanding. Do you know what it was about his interviews? – Pat L.

Pat, I don’t have specifics about what the Giants do these days and I don't cover the other teams so I don't know what they do.

I know the Giants used the Wonderlic back in the day. There was also another test they used–I can’t remember what the name was, but I did get my hands on it years ago for a story I did--that was quite a doozy.

I suspect the process is interviewing guys multiple times about football, life, and other things that offer insights into their personalities. I also suspect the scouts visit the campuses and talk to teammates, coaches, people in the community–anyone who has had contact with the players.

The bottom line is that nothing is foolproof. A person who is coached in interviewing can put on a mask, only for it to slip once he’s hired for a job.

That’s where you have to trust non-verbal cues like body language, and that’s probably where having a psychologist sit in on interviews to observe would come in handy.

As for Sonny Styles, all I know is that he interviewed well. I didn’t get specifics about what he said or how he acted. If one were to go by his media session, which I suspect would be a good indication, he came across as well-spoken and prepared.

Is it a crazy idea for the @Giants to avoid any $15m to $20m a year FAs on contracts more than 2 years? Can we let the new leadership build through draft and find value in the later days of free agency? As much as I want to keep @JEluemunor, add a DT, and a shutdown corner, the… — James L. McMahan Jr. (iJames) (@theijames) March 9, 2026

James, the answer all depends on the strength of the class and how much you can devote to a resource. You're always going to end up overpaying in free agency; that's just how the cookie crumbles. I don't think they overpaid for Eluemunor.

It's going to take time to stabilize the draft foundation, as every time a new coaching staff comes in, they want specific players. I think overall the Giants have done well in free agency this year, but as you know, trophies aren't awarded in March.

One area we hear nothing about is the third-string QB. Wilson will be gone. Where do you think the Giants go, late round draft, Vet FA or undrafted FA? – Joe G.

Undrafted free agent. I can’t see the Giants spending a draft pick on a third quarterback, not given the depth of the position in this class. I could also see them grabbing a veteran as well if they want to have four quarterbacks for training camp.

Raiders send the 14th pick, the 2nd- and 3rd-round picks to the Giants for KT and the 5th pick. What this does for the Raiders is it gives them some sacks and pressures to offset what they lost by trading Crosby, plus they can draft one of the top receivers to pair with their rookie QB. What this does for the Giants is it gives them 4 picks in the first 3 rounds instead of 2. Your thoughts? Seems like a win-win to me. –Richard G.

As we now know, the Raiders don’t have the 14th pick since the Maxx Crosby trade with Baltimore fell through. But even if the trade hadn’t fallen through, NO WAY are the Giants getting a first, second, and a third round pick for Thibodeaux. NONE.

Goodness, if they found a team willing to give up that kind of haul for a guy who has flashed but also has an injury history and needs to be signed to an extension, they should also try to sell that team some oceanfront property in New Mexico in exchange for cap space.

The Raiders need to build around Mendoza. Why would they give up that kind of haul for anyone, unless it was Lawrence Taylor in his prime?

How do players still on the Giants react to seeing guys like Flott and Robinson leave the team to get paid? Do they see it as part of the business or is there a resentment to management? — Kris Kauffeld (@dublk52) March 11, 2026

Probably no different then when you and I see one of our colleagues get a raise or promotion. Players understand it's a business. I can't see very many guys embracing the green-eyed monster if a teammate scores a big pay day, can you?

Do you think kayvon still gets traded ? — Stephen Bates (@The_SavageSteve) March 11, 2026

While there's still time to do so, I'm thinking it's less likely now. The edge class isn't too shabby, and I think if mos teams had their druthers, they'd rather get a guy on a rookie deal then one whose rookie contract is about to expire and will require a new deal.

How likely is it that the Giants can find a trade partner to trade down from 5 and still get Styles or Downs? #AskPtrain — JDJ (@TheReal_JDJ) March 11, 2026

I would be shocked if the Giants trade down in the first round. I could see them moving down in the second round, but every single draft analyst I've spoken with says the same thing: this year's class is not swimming with legitimate first-round grades on many guys.

I think Styles will be off the board within the first five picks. Downs, I can't get a good read on just yet--I need to go see what the four teams above the Giants have done. But my guess is that, while he'll be a top-10 pick, I don’t think he will go in the top five.

Why hasn’t GVR been resigned? — Nick (@shepvisuals) March 11, 2026

I can think of two reasons off the top of my head. The first is money. The second is this is a pretty good class for offensive guards so I wouldn't be stunned if the Giants are looking to draft one in the second round.

Has your opinion on who the giants should pick in the first round changed since th FA signings? — Tim (@NYGTIM) March 11, 2026

Nope. Still going with Sonny Styles until such time as I catch wind of something else that changes my mind.

Tremaine Edmunds is a solid veteran who will be an every-down player, but Micah McFadden is only here on a one-year deal, and the position still needs to be addressed for the long term.

I remain concerned, though, that the Jets will snag Styles before the Giants go on the clock.

#askptrain what about Zeitler? What’s the plan at guard and DT? — Jason Kopp (@JasonKopp16) March 11, 2026

Draft. I've been told by several draft analysts that this is a good class for guards and defensive linemen.

can we go wr2 and not rely on the draft?



theyre are guys still available



Deebo

Calvin Austin

tyreek

OBJ reunion



we can we structure contract and with the 27 cap increase still afford a big swing



or follow up w the BTJ everyone has a price — mondaymorninggiants (@mondaymourning2) March 11, 2026

Well, they did sign Calvin Austin III so there's that. But I don't anticipate they do anything else with receiver until the draft when they can get a guy on a rookie deal.

patricia, what are your pros and cons on the giants drafting love at # 5 ? — @BigBluRkingCrew (@BJTSinNewYork) March 13, 2026

Love is a generational talent, he'd be an excellent fit for a power rushing game, and he's a great teammate.

If you draft him, he has to be your bell cow, and you have a team with other glaring long-term needs. They can get a running back later in the draft. And with few exceptions, running backs who turn into bell cows don't typically sustain high levels of production year in and year out.

That said, I don't think I'd be upset if the Giants drafted him.

Any chance the Giants go after Jauan Jennings? He is the exact type of receiver that fits into Harbaugh's grind it out, ball control, philosophy.

Excellent run blocker as well, 8th best among WRs according to PFF.#askPTrain — MikeA (@MTerminal89) March 12, 2026

I don't think so. I suspect they'll draft a receiver instead.

Did I hallucinate Mbow being pretty good last year? Depth is nice & swing T important but he looked like a starting OL to me. Any chance new staff will kick him inside? @Giants — FAH Q (@scriptdemon) March 13, 2026

He held his own, no doubt about it. But he needs to really hit the weight room hard this year if he's to continue advancing toward a spot in the starting lineup.

Mbow did tell me he did some work last year in practice at guard, so I suppose that could be an option, but that was under the old coaching staff. I suspect for the time being, they'll leave him as the swing tackle and go from there, since guards can be had in the draft class.