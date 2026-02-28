New York Giants: Combine Day 2 Stock Report for DBs and TEs

The linebackers got the party started on day one of the Combine’s on-field drills, putting on performances that had onlookers in awe of men that size moving that fast and fluidly.

New York Giants fans were not treated to anything less on Day 2 when the defensive backs and tight ends put on another display of raw and unbelievable athleticism.

So many players helped their stock with their ability to run, jump, and move fluidly through on-field drills. But some stole the show and probably helped their stock soar by leaps and bounds.

Let's take a look at some of the names that jumped off—and we do mean literally jumped off—the page after watching them go through on-field workouts on Day 2.

TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sadiq may have just put together the greatest combined performance for a tight end ever.

It started with the 40 time, where he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, which, for a tight end, is absolutely sick. That time broke the record of 4.40 for the position formerly held by Vernon Davis, who was drafted by the 49ers.

That's a number normally reserved for the fast wide receivers and defensive backs, so to have a guy over 240 pounds running that fast is ridiculous.

Saqiq followed it up with a monster 43.5-inch vertical jump and an extremely impressive 11'1" broad jump.

He moved smoothly and effortlessly through the on-field drills. He caught the ball with ease.

If there was any debate about who the premier tight end in this year's draft is, Sadiq put it to rest at the combine. What is understood no longer needs to be said.

TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers (TE25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stowers came into the combine looking to prove that he was every bit the athlete that Sadiq was. While he did not put up as impressive a 40-yard dash time as the Oregon Duck, Stowers’ 4.51 puts him among the greatest times ever recorded by tight ends at the combine.

What really impressed me was his explosion numbers. His 45.5-inch vertical jump is one of the highest verticals recorded at the combine.

It proves that he is not only going to be impossible to stop off the line, but will most likely win every jump ball in the end zone against safeties and linebackers.

His 11-foot-3-inch broad jump was expected after watching him jump so high in the vertical.

That level of explosion, even on a slight frame for a tight end at 6-foot-4 and 239 pounds, means that if he can put on a little more weight and get stronger in the weight room, he can be a really interesting movable chess piece for offenses that like to utilize multiple tight end sets.

CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson (DB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Johnson's name was bubbling up draft boards even before the combine. His physicality and ability to stick with receivers led many to believe he was one of the sleepers in this draft class.

His overall performance at the combine did nothing to diminish those beliefs and could have vaulted him into the first round of the draft.

At 6-feet and 193 pounds, Johnson has the size and length that are coveted at the NFL level.

He put up impressive numbers in the testing: a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, 38-inch vertical jump, and a 10-foot 6-inch broad jump.

Going through the drills, Johnson looked comfortable and showed his ability to change direction and cut on a dime.

CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (DB25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ponds did not run the 40-yard dash, nor did he do any other testing except for the vertical jump.

As expected, the ultra-competitive cornerback from Indiana with a chip on his shoulder jumped 43.5 inches, which was the best number of the day for any participating cornerback.

He was smooth in his backpedal and turned in and out of breaks extremely well. He high-pointed the football with ease during the on-field drills.

He is one of the most finished and complete products in this draft, and he continues to make people forget about the fact that he is a 5'9", 182-pound cornerback.

SAF Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles (DB50) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After watching his brother Sonny light the combine on fire on Day 1 with his performance, Lorenzo Styles Jr. came out and let the world know that there was another Styles just as, if not more, athletic.

He started off the proceedings with a 39-inch vertical jump, which was good for fourth among safeties.

He followed that up with the fastest 40-yard dash time so far in the combine this year; his 4.27 seconds put him amongst some of the fastest to ever run the 40 at the combine.

That included a 1.49-second 10-yard split that speaks to his ability to close on pass receivers and ball carriers extremely quickly.

His draft stock not only shot up because of this performance, but it is sending scouts back to the film to see where they missed this speed on the field.

SAF Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Dillion Thieneman (DB52) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thieneman was one of my favorite safeties to scout throughout the process. He has elite ball skills and plays with a confidence that makes you believe in his ability to go out there and get the job done.

It wasn't a surprise that he came out at the NFL combine and put on a show for all the onlookers.

While he may not have run a 4.27 40-yard dash, his 4.35 was among the top times of the day, showing he has the elite-level speed coveted on the third level.

His athleticism was evident across multiple drills. His 41-inch vertical jump was another indication of elite-level athleticism. His 10-foot-5-inch broad jump let people know that he could be just as great an athlete as some of the best safeties in the league.

Going through on-field workouts, he looked fluid and comfortable. He is definitely going to push teams to take him in the first round if they want his services.