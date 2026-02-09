New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Malachi Lawrence, Edge

Height: 6’4

Weight: 247 lbs

Class: RS-Senior

School: UCF

Hands: 9 ¼”

Arm length: 33 ½”

STATS

A former three star recruit out of Dupont Manual High School in Louisville, Kentucky, where he was the 10th ranked recruit from his state and the 109th recruit during the 2021 recruiting class. Lawrence played linebacker and tight end in high school.

Lawrence recorded 40 pressures in 2025 with 28 in 2024 and 25 in 2023. Lawrence had an impressive 19.2% pass rush win rate in 2025, and he had a total of 49 stops across is four seasons at UCF.

He played 1,326 snaps on the defensive line, mostly on the EDGE – 1,196 of those snaps wide of the 5-technique position. Lawrence missed 22.4% of his tackles in college. He shined throughout the East West Shrine Bowl week.

Oct 5, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) runs from UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence (51) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Strengths

Lean twitched up athlete with impressive explosive pop

Excellent burst/short area quickness

Accelerates effortlessly out of his stance – quick first three steps

Good COD, bend/flexibility, and lateral quickness

Very good explosive pop into contact

Stays low with good extension to take on blocks

Violent hands as a pass rusher

Has a dangerous cross-chop/rip combination

Has multiple moves in his arsenal, including power moves

Long arm, swipes, and arm-overs

Wins up the arc with good ability to corner

Maintains good balance through contact up the arc

High competitor that never stops

Weaknesses

Lanky – could add bulk

Undersized overall

Hands are active but unrefined

Chases a lot in the run game – could be more disciplined

May struggle to anchor vs. double teams inside

Can improve his anchoring and run defending ability

Summary

Malachi Lawrence is an explosive twitchy pass rusher with impressive pop-on-contact that allows him to threaten with power, which is coupled with an array of dangerous pass rushing moves packed with violence, although they’re not always in a crisp manner, consistently.

Lawrence was rumored to have 35-inch arms but he measured with 33 ½” arms at the Shrine Bowl. He is undersized and power, when he isn’t moving forward, could pose a problem against double teams.

His ability against the run could be an issue at the next level and he must be more disciplined. Still, his pass rushing prowess and upside makes him an exciting option and a dangerous threat as a six-technique and pass-rushing specialist.

GRADE: 6.23

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage