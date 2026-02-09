New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Malachi Lawrence, UCF
Malachi Lawrence, Edge
- Height: 6’4
- Weight: 247 lbs
- Class: RS-Senior
- School: UCF
- Hands: 9 ¼”
- Arm length: 33 ½”
A former three star recruit out of Dupont Manual High School in Louisville, Kentucky, where he was the 10th ranked recruit from his state and the 109th recruit during the 2021 recruiting class. Lawrence played linebacker and tight end in high school.
Lawrence recorded 40 pressures in 2025 with 28 in 2024 and 25 in 2023. Lawrence had an impressive 19.2% pass rush win rate in 2025, and he had a total of 49 stops across is four seasons at UCF.
He played 1,326 snaps on the defensive line, mostly on the EDGE – 1,196 of those snaps wide of the 5-technique position. Lawrence missed 22.4% of his tackles in college. He shined throughout the East West Shrine Bowl week.
Strengths
- Lean twitched up athlete with impressive explosive pop
- Excellent burst/short area quickness
- Accelerates effortlessly out of his stance – quick first three steps
- Good COD, bend/flexibility, and lateral quickness
- Very good explosive pop into contact
- Stays low with good extension to take on blocks
- Violent hands as a pass rusher
- Has a dangerous cross-chop/rip combination
- Has multiple moves in his arsenal, including power moves
- Long arm, swipes, and arm-overs
- Wins up the arc with good ability to corner
- Maintains good balance through contact up the arc
- High competitor that never stops
Weaknesses
- Lanky – could add bulk
- Undersized overall
- Hands are active but unrefined
- Chases a lot in the run game – could be more disciplined
- May struggle to anchor vs. double teams inside
- Can improve his anchoring and run defending ability
Summary
Malachi Lawrence is an explosive twitchy pass rusher with impressive pop-on-contact that allows him to threaten with power, which is coupled with an array of dangerous pass rushing moves packed with violence, although they’re not always in a crisp manner, consistently.
Lawrence was rumored to have 35-inch arms but he measured with 33 ½” arms at the Shrine Bowl. He is undersized and power, when he isn’t moving forward, could pose a problem against double teams.
His ability against the run could be an issue at the next level and he must be more disciplined. Still, his pass rushing prowess and upside makes him an exciting option and a dangerous threat as a six-technique and pass-rushing specialist.
GRADE: 6.23
