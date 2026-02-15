New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Kenyon Sadiq, TE

Height: 6’3

Weight: 245 lbs

Class: Junior

School: Oregon

STATS

A former four star recruit out of Skyline High School in Idaho Falls, ID, where he was the fourth athlete and the first recruit from his state during the 2022 recruiting cycle. Sadiq was undersized when he was recruited; he weighed just 205 pounds, but was a dominant receiver in high school.

He was the Big Ten Tight End of the Year in 2025 and earned a First-Team All-Big 10 honor. Sadiq had a high 54.4% slot rate at Oregon; he was only inline for 30.5% of snaps. His yards per route run was 2.10 in 2024 and 1.62 in 2025.

He secured 7 of 12 contested catches (58.3%), but did struggle with concentration drops in 2025 – he had a 10.5% drop rate with six drops. Still, Sadiq figures to be selected higher in the draft due to his athletic ability.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Strengths

Solid size with excellent athletic ability – thick extremities

Effortless accelerator off the line of scrimmage

Excellent explosiveness with fluid hips

Quick feet!

Very good second gear – eliminates angles

Good overall change of direction and lateral movement skills

Gets on the toes of DBs – good snap at the top of his break

Deception+ AA enough as a route runner to fool eager DBs

Seam stresser – elite vertical threat

Excellent adjustment and concentration

Smooth adjustment on back shoulder throws

Good catch radius

Impressive body control in the air

Acrobatic catch trait – excellent ball skills

Good contact balance and vision to create YAC

Breaks A LOT of tackles

High effort run blocker

Is not an inept blocker in-line

Very fluid and effective run blocker in space

Excellent competitive toughness as a receiver

Versatile!

Weaknesses

Undersized for the position – will be BIG SLOT/H/F

Could improve technique with route running – more upside, though!

Play Strength is marginal in the trenches

Size limits effectiveness as in-line blocker – lacks ideal weight

Dealt with lingering injury through 2025 (injury not disclosed, but he played)

Summary

Kenyon Sadiq led Oregon in receptions and touchdowns as a junior. Sadiq is a controlled mover with excellent explosiveness in a compact frame.

His ability to weave through traffic with excellent vision and his contact balance make him a YAC weapon, but his effortless body control and adjustment, coupled with his speed and acceleration, allow him to be a scary seam-stretching target in-line or from the slot.

He makes for an excellent Swiss-army knife that blends 11 and 12 personnel; he’s a solid blocker that lacks an in-line frame, but his combination of athletic traits and blocking would make him an effective power slot blocker with seam stretching ability.

This could pose problems for opposing defensive coordinators, depending on what personnel they choose to match with Sadiq being a power slot.

Sadiq’s skill-set and versatility would be welcomed by every offensive coordinator. He’s a mismatch, contested catch winning, nightmare for defenders; one who extends clearly away from his frame and isn’t scared to pluck the football out of the air through traffic. He will be an impact player at the next level.

GRADE: 6.62

