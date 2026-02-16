New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: iDL Domonique Orange, Iowa State

Domonique Orange, DL

Height: 6’4

Weight: 325 lbs

Class: Senior

School: Iowa State

STATS

A former three-star recruit out of North Kansas City High School in Kansas City, Missouri, where he was the 16th recruit from his state and the 99th overall defensive linemen in the 2021 recruiting class.

Orange was Third-Team All-Big 10 in 2025, playing 547 snaps with 13 pressures and 16 STOPs. Orange mostly played nose tackle. He finished his college career with 55 pressures and a sack with 43 total STOPs and 16 missed tackles, a 17.4 missed tackle rate.

He only committed one penalty during his time playing college football.

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange (95) celebrates after he sacks Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Strengths

Excellent size and girth in the trenches

Good AA for his size – fires off LOS low with solid explosiveness

Good quickness off the snap – times it well, good short-area burst

Does well to get to the half-man when penetrating

Plays with good leverage and stays low at the point of attack

Heavy hands with excellent power

Quick to the rip to shed blocks

A destructive run defender!

High IQ player who sets up moves – will exploit complacency

Tight elbows into contact – keeps backside down

Displayed ability to execute multiple gaps in run game

Good strength to anchor in place against double teams

Crafty finding the opening to split double teams

Several EXCELLENT plays on tape beating reach from the NOSE on stretch

Excellent upper body strength, uses it well when on the move

Displays good power rush moves

Hands are active as a pass rusher

Does well to get his eyes on mobile quarterbacks to contain if PR was not effective

Weaknesses

Isn’t a dynamic pass rusher

What is his arm length?

Missed too many tackles

Most of his missed tackles were when penetrating – running himself out of play

Summary

Domonique Orange is a powerful interior defensive linemen with heavy hands and a penchant to effectively execute his run assignments.

In the right system/structure, Orange could be tasked to two-gap on some plays from the nose. His quickness + power + low leverage when firing off the LOS allowed him to cut-off several zone stretch rushes; he does well anchoring vs. double teams, while showing a solid ability to find the soft-spot to split.

He’s an excellent run defending option for a team trying to strengthen their defensive front. He won’t be a multi-sack guy at the next level, and his pass rush disruption was limited, but he’ll be a tough, stable, and massive player that will allow defensive coordinators to get creative on the backend.

GRADE: 6.25

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

