New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: IOL DJ Campbell, Texas

DJ Campbell, IOL

Height: 6’3

Weight: 313 lbs

Class: Senior

School: Texas

Hands: 10 ¼”

Arm length: 34 ¼”

40-yard dash: 5.01 seconds

10-yard split: 1.76 seconds

Vertical Jump: 26 ½”

Broad Jump” 8’8”

A former five star recruit out of Arlington Bowie High School in Arlington, Texas, where he was one of the top recruits in the nation.

Campbell was the number one ranked interior offensive linemen and the fifth ranked player from the state of Texas during the 2022 recruiting cycle.

He started 43 games for the Longhorns – all at right guard. Campbell played 2,633 total snaps at right guard with just one snap at left guard and one at right tackle.

DJ Campbell only surrendered 49 pressures and ten sacks throughout his college career (1,481 pass blocking reps). He only surrendered one sack and 18 pressures in his 2025 campaign, but did commit 10 penalties.

He was penalized a total of 17 times over his final two seasons at Texas, with a total of 25 penalties through his four years. Campbell was at the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman DJ Campbell | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Strengths

Stocky frame with long arms

Good athlete who can move

Acceleration and foot-speed are above average

Impressive body control when engaged

Feet + hips + hands are in-unision when engaged

Solid control on the move

Strong hands when he fits inside – keeps elbows tight

Very good leverage and ability to manipulate opposing body in run game

Solid combo blocker at the LOS

Good overall grip strength

Generates good force into contact as down blocker

Effective on the move when pulling with above-average location skills

Very good pop on contact – thumper!

Good pass protector with low center of gravity

Anchors well against power moves

Solid mirroring ability when handling lighter rushers

Pass protection – looks for work like an unemployed father

EDGE rushers spinning inside must keep their head on a swivel (Texas A&M)

Savvy end of play finisher – would drag ball carriers extra yards

Good overall play strength

Smart and experienced right guard

Started every game in his final three seasons

Very high competitive toughness

Weaknesses

Slightly shorter than normal

Some stiffness in his lower half makes redirection only adequate

Can lean a bit too much when engaging in space

Good overall grip strength is hindered by inconsistent hand placement

Hands can get wide

Although solid as a combo blocker, his timing could improve

Only played right guard at Texas

Summary

DJ Campbell is an effective run and pass blocker who has the upside to be an average starting right guard in the NFL. He has excellent competitive toughness with good overall core strength and solid control when he is on the move.

He provides pop on his down blocks, solid force/leverage when engaged in base blocks, and his large hands allow him to control when he does fit them tightly. However, he is a bit erratic with his hands, which hinders his ability to sustain blocks, despite his solid mirroring skills.

Campbell is also a bit stiff in his lower half, which limits his range. Overall, DJ Campbell has a high floor, with some refinement that could help him unlock his potential.

GRADE: 6.28

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