New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: IOL DJ Campbell, Texas
In this story:
DJ Campbell, IOL
- Height: 6’3
- Weight: 313 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Texas
- Hands: 10 ¼”
- Arm length: 34 ¼”
- 40-yard dash: 5.01 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.76 seconds
- Vertical Jump: 26 ½”
- Broad Jump” 8’8”
A former five star recruit out of Arlington Bowie High School in Arlington, Texas, where he was one of the top recruits in the nation.
Campbell was the number one ranked interior offensive linemen and the fifth ranked player from the state of Texas during the 2022 recruiting cycle.
He started 43 games for the Longhorns – all at right guard. Campbell played 2,633 total snaps at right guard with just one snap at left guard and one at right tackle.
DJ Campbell only surrendered 49 pressures and ten sacks throughout his college career (1,481 pass blocking reps). He only surrendered one sack and 18 pressures in his 2025 campaign, but did commit 10 penalties.
He was penalized a total of 17 times over his final two seasons at Texas, with a total of 25 penalties through his four years. Campbell was at the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl.
Strengths
- Stocky frame with long arms
- Good athlete who can move
- Acceleration and foot-speed are above average
- Impressive body control when engaged
- Feet + hips + hands are in-unision when engaged
- Solid control on the move
- Strong hands when he fits inside – keeps elbows tight
- Very good leverage and ability to manipulate opposing body in run game
- Solid combo blocker at the LOS
- Good overall grip strength
- Generates good force into contact as down blocker
- Effective on the move when pulling with above-average location skills
- Very good pop on contact – thumper!
- Good pass protector with low center of gravity
- Anchors well against power moves
- Solid mirroring ability when handling lighter rushers
- Pass protection – looks for work like an unemployed father
- EDGE rushers spinning inside must keep their head on a swivel (Texas A&M)
- Savvy end of play finisher – would drag ball carriers extra yards
- Good overall play strength
- Smart and experienced right guard
- Started every game in his final three seasons
- Very high competitive toughness
Weaknesses
- Slightly shorter than normal
- Some stiffness in his lower half makes redirection only adequate
- Can lean a bit too much when engaging in space
- Good overall grip strength is hindered by inconsistent hand placement
- Hands can get wide
- Although solid as a combo blocker, his timing could improve
- Only played right guard at Texas
Summary
DJ Campbell is an effective run and pass blocker who has the upside to be an average starting right guard in the NFL. He has excellent competitive toughness with good overall core strength and solid control when he is on the move.
He provides pop on his down blocks, solid force/leverage when engaged in base blocks, and his large hands allow him to control when he does fit them tightly. However, he is a bit erratic with his hands, which hinders his ability to sustain blocks, despite his solid mirroring skills.
Campbell is also a bit stiff in his lower half, which limits his range. Overall, DJ Campbell has a high floor, with some refinement that could help him unlock his potential.
GRADE: 6.28
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news and send your mailbag questions to us.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to New York Giants On SI, his work has appeared on SB Nation.Follow nickfalato