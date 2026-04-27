Why Giants Rushed to Sign Division II Star Ryan Schernecke

The New York Giants wasted no time diving into the undrafted free agency pool at the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Because it's the Giants, there's no surprise that the early reports on signees are players whose positions still have questions surrounding them. On defense, that includes the interior defensive line and the secondary.

On offense, those players are in the backfield and on the offensive line. One of the first players to sign a contract is Ryan Schernecke, the offensive lineman from Division 2 Kutztown.

The Giants apparently wanted to make sure that he didn't get away, so they gave him a contract with $282,000 guaranteed and a $35,000 signing bonus.

Here’s a look at what Schernecke has to offer.

Elite NFL size and length

Schernecke is a massive human being, standing 6-foot-7 and weighing over 320 pounds. He looks like the type of offensive tackle that you would expect to see in a John Harbaugh-style offense.

In a year when many offensive linemen from Power 5 schools lacked the ideal prototype for an NFL offensive lineman or offensive tackle, Schernecke stood out even more than usual.

Schernecke’s height and reach are superior to those of many players drafted in the previous seven rounds. If length is indeed strength, then he has it in spades.

Lower-level dominance

Whenever you see a player get an opportunity from a division lower than the FBS, usually, they've shown the ability to dominate at their level. That is the case for Schernecke.

He was a finalist for the Gene Upshaw Award (given to the Division II Lineman of the Year). He was the driving force behind an offensive line that ranked fifth in the nation in fewest sacks allowed, with 0.69 per game.

Individually, he was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press, the American Football Coaches Association, and various other associations.

He also received All-American recognition from the Walter Camp Foundation and the Don Hansen Football Gazette.

They also paved the way for the offense to be fourth in scoring. He flashed heavy hands and an ability to stun rushers with his punch, as well as his ability to anchor against the bull rush. Those are two transferable traits that NFL front offices would look for in potential small-school prospects.

Durable and versatile

Schernecke demonstrated his versatility throughout his playing career. As a pro, he will try to show that he can be a swing tackle for the Giants.

While he spent most of his time at left tackle during his final seasons at Kutztown, he also has significant time playing on the right side. It is no small feat to be equally effective at left and right tackle; most offensive linemen can do only one effectively.

That is what makes him such an intriguing small-school prospect to develop. He has also been applauded for his athleticism for a player his size, you can see him get out and block downfield.

His durability is also easy to recognize. He led his team to three consecutive PSAC championships and started 43 of his 46 collegiate games. He did it with a little nastiness. He has consistently answered the call when they dial his number. That's why his phone rang as the draft ended.

Where Does He Fit?

Schernecke is one of those young players who, in all likelihood, will go into the developmental pipeline that the Giants currently lack.

There are tools to be had and developed, but given that he’s coming from a smaller school program where he stood as a man among boys, the learning curve stands to be a bit steeper to bring him up to speed at the NFL level.

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