New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: LB Scooby Williams, Texas A&M

Scooby Williams, LB

Height: 6’2

Weight: 230 lbs

Class: RS-Senior

School: Texas A&M

STATS

A former four-star recruit out of Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Alabama, where he was the third recruit from his state and fourth overall EDGE during the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Williams was a Florida Gator for three seasons before transferring to Texas A&M for his final two collegiate years. He entered the transfer portal as a four-star and was the 13th linebacker and the 172nd overall player in the portal after the 2023 season.

Williams hurt his ankle after securing an interception against Notre Dame. He didn’t start a game after the injury and only played 52 total snaps, while missing Weeks 4-6 and Weeks 10-15.

Williams has tweener size for a linebacker and both Florida and Texas A&M would align him on the EDGE in certain packages.

He had a high missed tackle rate through college, missing 19.7% of his tackle attempts, but he did finish with 66 STOPs and 31 pressures. Williams will be in attendance at the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver CJ Daniels (4) catches a pass during the first quarter as Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Scooby Williams (0) defends at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Strengths

Excellent LB size with long arms and a muscular physique

Good overall athlete w/ good adequate lateral movement skills

Good overall explosiveness w/ very good stride and range

Instinctive trigger downhill

Solid key and diagnose ability from second level

Solid blitzing ability from second level

Fit run well when he anticipated and processed correctly

Good feel and eyes as a zone coverage defender

Sufficient man coverage defender

Was used in a variety of roles in college

Can align as apex in certain packages over slot

Weaknesses

Needs to finish more consistently

Can over-run ball-carries

Must be more controlled when attacking in pursuit

Plays too wild when moving forward – needs to refine technique

Stack & shed ability was inconsistent – allowed OL into his chest at 2nd level

Lacks play strength to succeed on EDGE

Marginal pass rushing repertoire on EDGE

Never eclipsed 455 snaps in a season

Dealt with a nagging ankle injury in 2025

Older prospect

Summary

Scooby Williams has excellent linebacker size and good movement skills. He was used on the EDGE in college, but doesn’t project well to that position at the next level due to insufficient technique, size, and strength at the point of attack.

Williams is a developmental linebacker with special teams’ upside, who needs to play more controlled.

His baseline traits are adequate and he’s a solid coverage defender, overall, but he must become quicker with stacking & shedding blocks and finishing once he locates the football. He stands to gain some draft ground at the Senior Bowl.

GRADE: 5.74

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage