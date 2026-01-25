New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: LB Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State
Keyshaun Elliott, LB
- Height: 6’2
- Weight: 235 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Arizona State
- STATS
Strengths
- Very good linebacker size with good length
- Strong, wide, base in his stance
- Sufficient athlete
- Good burst downhill with a quick trigger
- Solid overall lateral movement skills and acceleration
- Excellent run defender in the box
- Scrapes over the top and locates well
- Excellent eyes and positioning vs. run
- Very good at preventing clean contact from climbing OL
- Use of hands and positioning are impressive in a phone booth
- Patient in cat & mouse game at LOS
- Does well to follow his run keys and execute his fit
- Low center of gravity – stacks & sheds with firm base
- Extends and locates ball carries – active hands/keeps chest clean
- Very physical downhill linebacker
- Excellent overall play strength
- A tackling machine with a nose for the football
- Wrap up tackler with good physicality
- Excellent play strength on contact – lays the BOOM!
- Aware in coverage – solid in zone
- High IQ player with excellent vision and reactive quickness
- Wore the green dot on defense for two seasons at ASU
- Asset as a blitzer, versatile alignment in sub-packages
- Elite competitor who never stops hustling
Weaknesses
- Not a high end athlete
- May lose the foot race outside the numbers vs. NFL top athletes
- Athletic limitations hinder man coverage upside
- Questions about his three-down ability are fair
Summary
Keyshaun Elliott is a tackling machine with excellent vision and reactive quickness in the tackle box. He displays a very good ability to avoid clean contact in the hole and to execute his run assignment – he’s impressive as a run defender and he’s physical with excellent play strength.
Elliott is smart with a long tackle radius, and the necessary pop on contact to halt rushers, while also possessing upside as a blitzing asset.
The issue with Elliott is his overall athletic ability. He doesn’t have sideline-to-sideline range and, while sufficient as an athlete against the run, he’s susceptible in coverage against athletic backs and tight ends, which could lead to exploitation at the next level.
His testing will be important, but he’s a very good run defender who has an NFL future.
GRADE: 6.21
