New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: LB Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State

Keyshaun Elliott, LB

Height: 6’2

Weight: 235 lbs

Class: Senior

School: Arizona State

STATS

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) is pressured by Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Strengths

Very good linebacker size with good length

Strong, wide, base in his stance

Sufficient athlete

Good burst downhill with a quick trigger

Solid overall lateral movement skills and acceleration

Excellent run defender in the box

Scrapes over the top and locates well

Excellent eyes and positioning vs. run

Very good at preventing clean contact from climbing OL

Use of hands and positioning are impressive in a phone booth

Patient in cat & mouse game at LOS

Does well to follow his run keys and execute his fit

Low center of gravity – stacks & sheds with firm base

Extends and locates ball carries – active hands/keeps chest clean

Very physical downhill linebacker

Excellent overall play strength

A tackling machine with a nose for the football

Wrap up tackler with good physicality

Excellent play strength on contact – lays the BOOM!

Aware in coverage – solid in zone

High IQ player with excellent vision and reactive quickness

Wore the green dot on defense for two seasons at ASU

Asset as a blitzer, versatile alignment in sub-packages

Elite competitor who never stops hustling

Weaknesses

Not a high end athlete

May lose the foot race outside the numbers vs. NFL top athletes

Athletic limitations hinder man coverage upside

Questions about his three-down ability are fair

Summary

Keyshaun Elliott is a tackling machine with excellent vision and reactive quickness in the tackle box. He displays a very good ability to avoid clean contact in the hole and to execute his run assignment – he’s impressive as a run defender and he’s physical with excellent play strength.

Elliott is smart with a long tackle radius, and the necessary pop on contact to halt rushers, while also possessing upside as a blitzing asset.

The issue with Elliott is his overall athletic ability. He doesn’t have sideline-to-sideline range and, while sufficient as an athlete against the run, he’s susceptible in coverage against athletic backs and tight ends, which could lead to exploitation at the next level.

His testing will be important, but he’s a very good run defender who has an NFL future.

GRADE: 6.21

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

