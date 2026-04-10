New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: TE Dallen Bentley, Utah
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TE Dallen Bentley
- Height: 6’4”
- Weight: 253 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Utah
- Hands: 9 ¼”
- Arm length: 33 ⅛”
- 40-yard-dash: 4.62s
- 10-yard-split: 1.62s
- Vertical Jump: 35”
- Broad Jump: 9’10”
- Short-Shuttle: 4.42s
- Bench Press: 24 reps
- STATS
A former four star recruit out of Taylorsville High School in Taylorsville, Utah, where he was the number one recruit from his state and the number one JUCO tight end during the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Bentley caught eight passes for 112 yards with two touchdowns at Snow College, which earned him the NJCAA All-American, second team honors.
Bentley was Third-Team All Big-12 in 2025. He averaged 12.9 yards per catch with a 10.98 aDot in 2025, while taking 110 snaps (30.4%) out of the slot and securing just 26.7% of his contested catches (4 of 15).
He did have a fumble and he averaged 2.07 yards per route run. Bentley played 782 snaps in 2025 and 376 in 2024. He accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Game.
Strengths
- Good size with excellent length length in a solid TE frame
- Good athlete with solid foot-speed and very good burst
- Long strider
- Some wiggle up his route stems
- Excellent adjustment on short throws away from his frame
- Fluid mover/adjuster to the football in the air near the sideline
- Good awareness in the flat near the sideline
- Excellent hands as a pass catcher
- Above average blocker on the LOS – loses slow enough!
- Solid COMBO blocks on the first level
- Does well to work up to the second level – good angles
- Very good play strength (when technique is dialed in)
- Generates good force on down/pin block
- Good get his hands on target quicker at the POA
- Solid YAC ability – runs through arm tackles
- Can align all over the formation: Y, slot, Wide
Weaknesses
- A bit lumbering as a deeper route runner
- Wish he was better at the catch point (low contested catch total)
- Must work back to the football more (deeper down the field)
- Must improve his catching through traffic
- Run game technique can improve
- Could sustain blocks a bit longer – bring his feet with him
- Only one year of production
- Is already 25 years old
Summary
Dallen Bentley is a controlled mover with excellent ball skills and a solid overall comprehension on how to execute blocks in the run game.
He smoothly adjusts to footballs around his wide catch radius and shows his natural athletic ability with those adjustments.
Bentley is a capable run blocker who needs to refine his technique, but he has the requisite play strength to execute most TE assignments, while being athletic enough to align in the slot and out wide.
Although older – and with just one year of production under his belt – Bentley is a well-rounded tight end who, with some refinement, can be a contributing tight end that will be available on day three.
GRADE: 6.10
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Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to New York Giants On SI, his work has appeared on SB Nation.Follow nickfalato