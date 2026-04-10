New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: TE Dallen Bentley, Utah

TE Dallen Bentley

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 253 lbs

Class: Senior

School: Utah

Hands: 9 ¼”

Arm length: 33 ⅛”

40-yard-dash: 4.62s

10-yard-split: 1.62s

Vertical Jump: 35”

Broad Jump: 9’10”

Short-Shuttle: 4.42s

Bench Press: 24 reps

STATS

A former four star recruit out of Taylorsville High School in Taylorsville, Utah, where he was the number one recruit from his state and the number one JUCO tight end during the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Bentley caught eight passes for 112 yards with two touchdowns at Snow College, which earned him the NJCAA All-American, second team honors.

Bentley was Third-Team All Big-12 in 2025. He averaged 12.9 yards per catch with a 10.98 aDot in 2025, while taking 110 snaps (30.4%) out of the slot and securing just 26.7% of his contested catches (4 of 15).

He did have a fumble and he averaged 2.07 yards per route run. Bentley played 782 snaps in 2025 and 376 in 2024. He accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Game.

Utah Utes tight end Dallen Bentley | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Strengths

Good size with excellent length length in a solid TE frame

Good athlete with solid foot-speed and very good burst

Long strider

Some wiggle up his route stems

Excellent adjustment on short throws away from his frame

Fluid mover/adjuster to the football in the air near the sideline

Good awareness in the flat near the sideline

Excellent hands as a pass catcher

Above average blocker on the LOS – loses slow enough!

Solid COMBO blocks on the first level

Does well to work up to the second level – good angles

Very good play strength (when technique is dialed in)

Generates good force on down/pin block

Good get his hands on target quicker at the POA

Solid YAC ability – runs through arm tackles

Can align all over the formation: Y, slot, Wide

Weaknesses

A bit lumbering as a deeper route runner

Wish he was better at the catch point (low contested catch total)

Must work back to the football more (deeper down the field)

Must improve his catching through traffic

Run game technique can improve

Could sustain blocks a bit longer – bring his feet with him

Only one year of production

Is already 25 years old

Summary

Dallen Bentley is a controlled mover with excellent ball skills and a solid overall comprehension on how to execute blocks in the run game.

He smoothly adjusts to footballs around his wide catch radius and shows his natural athletic ability with those adjustments.

Bentley is a capable run blocker who needs to refine his technique, but he has the requisite play strength to execute most TE assignments, while being athletic enough to align in the slot and out wide.

Although older – and with just one year of production under his belt – Bentley is a well-rounded tight end who, with some refinement, can be a contributing tight end that will be available on day three.

GRADE: 6.10

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato