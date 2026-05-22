Anquin Barnes Jr, IDL

Height: 6’ 4 ½”

Weight: 298 lbs

Class: Fifth-year Senior

School: Colorado

Hands: 9 ½”

Arm Length: 34 ⅛”

40-Yard Dash: 5.07 seconds

Bench Press: 27 reps

Vertical: 29”

Broad Jump: 8’ 10”

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.80 seconds

3-Cone: 7.75 seconds

STATS

Anquin Barnes was a four-star defensive line commit in the 2021 recruiting class out of Percy L. Julian High School in Montgomery, Alabama, before he committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

After his first three seasons at Alabama, Barnes would transfer to Colorado to play under Deion Sanders and earn more playing time, which he saw virtually none of in Alabama.

Through his two years with Colorado, he would register five pressures with 14 stops for a tackle of three yards or fewer.

Strengths

81st percentile arm length

Played at a considerably heavier weight, was listed at 340 pounds earlier - shows the ability to gain or lose weight and maintain his play

Strong hands with pop as he makes initial contact with blockers

Capable of playing along from 0-3 techniques

Holds double-teams well against the run, doesn’t get bullied out of the way

Keeps his eyes in the backfield while engaged with blockers

Occasionally shows flashes as an initial block-shedder

Ceiling could be that of a legitimate rotational piece

Weaknesses

Struggled to crack the rotation in three years at Alabama before becoming a contributor at Colorado

Tested more athletic than he actually plays

24 years old as a rookie without much legitimate playing experience

Needs to get his pad level lower at a more consistent rate - his height puts him at an immediate leverage disadvantage

Doesn’t get his hands up to disrupt throwing lanes enough

Lacks a pass-rush plan and when he does breaks moves out, they aren’t very effective

Doesn’t know how to build off of moves

Summary

Barnes was in a weird nose/defensive tackle hybrid situation where he isn’t consistent enough to be a pure nose and isn’t explosive enough to operate as a full-time 3-technique.

With his size and power, versatility is a plus, but it’s not promising that he couldn’t earn playing time with a talented Alabama defensive line.

He could eventually develop into a rotational player, but he’s an older prospect with little big-time playing experience and even fewer flashes as an impact player, so the likelihood of that is slim.

GRADE: 5.4

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