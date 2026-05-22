New York Giants UDFA Scouting Report: DT Anquin Barnes, Colorado
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Anquin Barnes Jr, IDL
Height: 6’ 4 ½”
Weight: 298 lbs
Class: Fifth-year Senior
School: Colorado
Hands: 9 ½”
Arm Length: 34 ⅛”
40-Yard Dash: 5.07 seconds
Bench Press: 27 reps
Vertical: 29”
Broad Jump: 8’ 10”
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.80 seconds
3-Cone: 7.75 seconds
STATS
Anquin Barnes was a four-star defensive line commit in the 2021 recruiting class out of Percy L. Julian High School in Montgomery, Alabama, before he committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
After his first three seasons at Alabama, Barnes would transfer to Colorado to play under Deion Sanders and earn more playing time, which he saw virtually none of in Alabama.
Through his two years with Colorado, he would register five pressures with 14 stops for a tackle of three yards or fewer.
Strengths
- 81st percentile arm length
- Played at a considerably heavier weight, was listed at 340 pounds earlier - shows the ability to gain or lose weight and maintain his play
- Strong hands with pop as he makes initial contact with blockers
- Capable of playing along from 0-3 techniques
- Holds double-teams well against the run, doesn’t get bullied out of the way
- Keeps his eyes in the backfield while engaged with blockers
- Occasionally shows flashes as an initial block-shedder
- Ceiling could be that of a legitimate rotational piece
Weaknesses
- Struggled to crack the rotation in three years at Alabama before becoming a contributor at Colorado
- Tested more athletic than he actually plays
- 24 years old as a rookie without much legitimate playing experience
- Needs to get his pad level lower at a more consistent rate - his height puts him at an immediate leverage disadvantage
- Doesn’t get his hands up to disrupt throwing lanes enough
- Lacks a pass-rush plan and when he does breaks moves out, they aren’t very effective
- Doesn’t know how to build off of moves
Summary
Barnes was in a weird nose/defensive tackle hybrid situation where he isn’t consistent enough to be a pure nose and isn’t explosive enough to operate as a full-time 3-technique.
With his size and power, versatility is a plus, but it’s not promising that he couldn’t earn playing time with a talented Alabama defensive line.
He could eventually develop into a rotational player, but he’s an older prospect with little big-time playing experience and even fewer flashes as an impact player, so the likelihood of that is slim.
GRADE: 5.4
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Brandon Olsen is the founder of Whole Nine Sports, specializing in NFL Draft coverage. He is also the host of the Locked On Gators Podcast, and appears in-season on the Giants Squad Show for the Locked On podcast network.Follow WNS_Brandon