New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

KC Concepcion, WR

Height: 5’11

Weight: 190 lbs

Class: Junior

School: Texas A&M

STATS

His first name is Kevin, and he’s a former three star recruit out of Chambers High School in Charlotte, NC, where he was the 21st player in his state and the 82nd WR during the 2023 recruiting class.

Concepcion played two seasons at NC State before transferring to Texas A&M, where he was a four star recruit, the fifth wide receiver, and the 18th player in the transfer portal last season.

Concepcion was a Consensus All-American in 2025 and he won the Paul Hornung Award. He was the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2023.

He’s secured 48.6% of his contested catches in college, but secured 66.7% in 2025 (10 of 15). He forced a total of 39 missed tackles through college, 14 in 2025 with Texas A&M, where he had a career high 2.46 yards per route run.

He aligned 65.3% of his 2025 snaps out wide, but rarely did that at NC State. He is interchangeable when it comes to slot/wide snaps.

His aDot jumped in 2025 with the Aggies; he averaged 12.3-yards per target in 2025, and just 6.9 in 2024 and 8.5-yards in 2023. Concepcion will be at the Scouting Combine and his speed will be a topic of conversation.

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Strengths

Good athlete with excellent acceleration

Solid deep speed and change of direction

Elite footwork at the LOS – quick stacker

Quick release off the LOS – several release packages

Very good short area movement skills – fluid runner

Technician as a route runner – SUBTLETY KING!

Deceptive up his stem

Sudden with his routes – quick in and out of his break

Understands how/when to attack leverage

Solid concentration with excellent tracking ability

Soft hands with adequate catch radius – extends away and plucks

Great hands away from his frame

High football IQ with ball in his hands – shifty!

Excellent YAC capability

Experience aligning outside and wide (65.3% wide in 2025)

Willing blocker – high competitor

Elite returner: had two punt returns for TD in 2025

Massive special teams upside

Weaknesses

Slightly undersized

Limited wingspan

Lacks top end NFL speed

Dropped 19 passes in college

Many of his drops were concentration drops

Not a dynamic run blocker

Summary

KC Concepcion is a technically refined route runner with elite foot work and sufficient athletic ability to be a difference maker in the NFL.

He has a solid combination of quickness, savvy, and toughness. He possesses the explosiveness to threaten vertically off the LOS with the control to quickly break his routes to another location; he displayed this in college without top-end speed, similar to a Cooper Kupp (not a comp).

He’s a technician when setting up defenders, attacking their leverage, and running his route – he deceptively creates separation with his routes prior to the break.

Concepcion can thrive in a West Coast system, predicated on quick timing and winning off the LOS, but he’s not relegated to that style.

His skill-set is valuable and can transcend systems. He can focus on consistency with concentration, for he did drop too many passes in college, many were in tight windows.

His size is also something that will work against him at the next level. Still, Concepcion would be the focal point to a return game, while operating as an adequate 1b, but ideally as a 2 receiver for a team.

GRADE: 6.40

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage