Keylan Rutledge: The 'Nasty' Day 2 Draft Steal Who Fits NY Giants’ O-Line

Despite making some potentially transformative changes to the roster, namely run defense, tight end, and special teams, the New York Giants have taken a curiously conservative approach when it comes to the cornerback and right guard positions.

They can address the former by grabbing LSU's Mansoor Delane with the fifth overall pick, or by trading down a few spots to select him. But filling the guard slot in the first round of the NFL Draft seems unlikely.

The organization may have to find one on Day 2, and ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller has a name in mind .

Miller identified Georgia Tech right guard Keylan Rutledge as a player New York can select outside of the first round to bolster the offensive line. He highlights his versatility and intangibles.

"Protecting Jaxson Dart and opening holes for Cam Skattebo is paramount to the Giants' draft plans," Miller noted.

"Rutledge might be the only prospect tougher and nastier than Skattebo. He's an elite run-game blocker and has upside in pass protection, making him a fixture at right or left guard."

Why the NY Giants could use someone with Keylan Rutledge's traits

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77) of Georgia Tech blocks during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-4, 316-pound native of Royston, Georgia, was instrumental in the Yellow Jackets winning nine games for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign. He used his imposing frame to help stabilize the trenches, excelling in both run and pass protection.

Rutledge did not allow a single sack in 809 pass-blocking snaps with Georgia Tech over the last two seasons, and he gave up just nine pressures during the same span, per Pro Football Focus. He is an impressive athlete who ran a 5.05 at the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine.

With quickness and strength, and that aforementioned toughness, the All-American could fit seamlessly on the Giants' O-Line. Even if head coach John Harbaugh covets a veteran like free agent Greg Van Roten, Big Blue should make a concentrated effort to find its right guard of the future.

Giant Priority: Protecting QB Jaxson Dart

Perhaps Keylan Rutledge can occupy this important role. Harbaugh has his hands full with fixing the franchise's culture, but protecting Jaxson Dart and the backfield is crucial. New York has no chance of returning to relevance if its second-year quarterback and young running back group have no room to operate.

Rutledge could be a Day 2 steal in the NFL Draft. There are other guards the Giants should consider , but this 22-year-old has definitely made a compelling case for himself over his college career.