Top Five Draft Options at Guard Who Would Fit Giants Offense

The New York Giants ’ offensive line was one of the very few bright spots on the team last season.

While the Giants brought back backup guards Aaron Stinnie and Evan Neal, there is still more work to be done at that position.

Greg Van Roten, who started at right guard in 2025, is, as of this writing, still an unsigned free agent. Jon Runyan Jr., 2025’s starting left guard, is entering the final year of his contract, and the Giants would clear $9.25M in cap space by cutting him, although that seems unlikely at this point.

It was no secret during the legal tampering period that the Giants were looking at names like Alijah Vera-Tucker and Wyatt Teller, but both players were out of their price range, with Vera–Tucker going to the Patriots.

In the NFL Draft, though, there are plenty of options that could come in and improve the quality of play at guard in 2026.

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, center, takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025 stats: 910 snaps played, 1 sack allowed, 5 pressures allowed

It’s not clear how much more room Emmanuel Pregnon has to grow as a blocker, since most of his limitations at this point are athletic ones.

Pregnon is about as smart and technically sound as a rookie can be, which makes sense considering he’s one of the older rookies at the position.

If the Giants are looking for an instant starter at guard, look no further than Pregnon.

Pregnon has played both guard spots, although he’s played significantly more on the left side; he still has enough experience to comfortably play both and give the Giants options.

Georgia Tech’s Keylan Rutledge

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77) of Georgia Tech blocks during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

2025 stats: 872 snaps played, 0 sacks allowed, 6 pressures allowed

Based on what we know about the Matt Nagy and Greg Roman offense, there might not be a better fit in the draft for the Giants than Keylan Rutledge.

Rutledge is a nasty right guard with the perfect skill set to operate in a run scheme that should require guards to get out in space and pull across the formation.

One of the more explosive blockers in the class, he should be able to compete for a starting spot on the right side from day one.

Elite athletes on the interior will likely give him some problems in pass protection, but he’s overall one of the cleanest guard prospects in the draft, who only needs a few tweaks to be well-rounded.

Texas A&M’s Chase Bisontis

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

2025 stats: 795 snaps played, 1 sack allowed, 12 pressures allowed

What Chase Bisontis lacks in size, he makes up for with pop and nimble feet - longer arms don’t matter much if he’s getting to his matchup before they have a chance to engage with him.

The flaws in Bisontis’ game are coachable ones, without any real glaring issues that suggest he won’t be able to succeed at the next level so long as he puts in the work.

Throughout his career, Bisontis has played both guard spots and right tackle, showcasing the versatility that so many teams value along the offensive line.

What’s most worrisome for me about Bisontis is that his worst game of the season came against Miami, which is about as close to facing NFL talent as one can get in college.

Kentucky’s Jalen Farmer

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (52) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

2025 stats: 818 snaps played, 3 sacks allowed, 14 pressures allowed

Jalen Farmer is one of the better run-blocking guards available on day three, who puts in work in the ground game.

In pass protection, he needs a ton of development to be able to justify significant playing time, but his run blocking is NFL-ready.

Considering the type of run game that the Giants will likely lean on with Roman on staff, Farmer is a perfect fit to play guard there.

Georgia’s Micah Morris

Nov 8, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Micah Morris (56) reacts against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

2025 stats: 803 snaps played, 0 sacks allowed, 4 pressures allowed

Micah Morris is likely to be a day three pick with a great athletic profile but sorely lacking technique.

Morris was ranked 96th on Bruce Feldman’s “College Football Freaks List of 2025” for being able to bench 420 pounds twice, squat 505 pounds twice, with vertical jumps of 28 inches and broad jumps of 8 '6".

If the Giants wanted to draft a guard that could be a long-term developmental piece with athletic upside, here’s their guy.

Morris has played over 1,600 snaps in his college football career, so he may have some bad habits that will be really difficult to break.

Even if he never becomes a starter-quality player, from a roster-building standpoint, it’s never a bad idea to have a depth piece who has played both guard spots and some offensive tackle.