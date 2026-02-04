NY Giants Build Around Jaxson Dart in New Mock Draft

The New York Giants and their fans value new head coach John Harbaugh for several reasons. He owns championship credibility and guided the Baltimore Ravens to the playoffs in 12 of 18 seasons.

He also knows how to foster a winning culture. What cannot be overlooked, though, is his ability to develop quarterbacks.

New York is trusting Harbaugh to help Jaxson Dart build on his solid foundation and ascend into stardom. The best way to attack that objective could be by getting him some reinforcements at the NFL Draft.

Eric Edholm of NFL.com has the Giants taking USC wide receiver Makai Lemon with the fifth overall pick in his first mock .

"Don’t rule out an offensive lineman here, but Lemon and Malik Nabers could be an excellent duo for Jaxson Dart and a new Giants offense," Edholm said.

"Lemon is a tough, competitive, yards-after-catch specialist who’ll fit a hard-nosed John Harbaugh team."

Lemon was named the nation's top receiver after recording 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also added two rushing scores. The 21-year-old relies on his superb route-running skills and sure hands to torch secondaries. Alongside a healthy Nabers, he could see plenty of favorable looks.

And even if Nabers shows no effects from his season-ending knee injury, Dart could still use another dynamic playmaker. The organization could choose to re-sign free-agent Wan'Dale Robinson , or it can address the need on April 23.

If Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen decide to go the latter route, the Fred Biletnikoff Award winner is definitely an intriguing option.

Jaxson Dart, who transferred out of USC two years before Lemon's freshman 2023 season, would ideally have everything he requires to stretch the field. The Giants' defense will surely be a focus, but maximizing a young quarterback's skills is paramount.

Fortunately, Harbaugh has the necessary qualifications to handle such an assignment.

Will NY Giants HC John Harbaugh help Jaxson Dart reach his potential?

A little more than two months after the Ravens hired Harbaugh to be their head coach, they drafted Joe Flacco to be their franchise quarterback. Although hard-hitting defense best characterized the team's identity for most of his run, the Delaware alum won Super Bowl MVP honors in 2013.

Eventually, Harbaugh and company ushered in the Lamar Jackson era. Once considered a one-dimensional NFL quarterback, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner evolved into a superb passer, two-time MVP, and three-time First-Team All-Pro. Harbaugh oversaw it all.

Now, he hopes to mold Dart into a successful signal-caller. But one does not blossom without sufficient support.

Lemon can boost the Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist closer toward his ceiling . Moreover, he could take some pressure off Nabers and other pass-catchers like Darius Slayton and Theo Johnson.

Amassing 502 yards after the catch and posting only four drops in three years, per Pro Football Focus, this prospect is both consistent and dangerous. If the Giants truly want to bolster their Dart-led passing game, they must seriously consider grabbing the 5-foot-11 unanimous All-American.

Lemon will have a couple of months to make this NFL.com mock draft a reality.

