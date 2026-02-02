Everyone already knew New York Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson was a target machine, but the slot wide receiver showed a different side of himself this season. He was more efficient and dynamic, ranking in the top-15 in both receptions and receiving yards.

Those who predicted a breakout campaign were handsomely rewarded. Michael Fabiano of Sports Illustrated slotted Robinson on his All-Sleeper Fantasy Football Team.

When Malik Nabers tore his ACL in a Week 4 win versus the Los Angeles Chargers, Big Blue needed someone to step up.

In a pass-catching group rife with unsure hands, the No. 43 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft carried the mantle. One year after posting a measly 5.1 average depth of target, Robinson proved he could be a big-play threat. The 5-foot-8 wideout recorded 92 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns.

His efforts helped the Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles and push other superior squads to the limit, and they also won people a good chunk of change.

The 25-year-old finished with 217.9 fantasy points, per Fabiano, which beat out Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson. With injuries to early-round picks like CeeDee Lamb, Drake London, and Nabers, Robinson was especially valuable in PPR formats.

Although he missed the regular season finale versus the Dallas Cowboys, the former Kentucky Wildcats playmaker still helped fantasy football managers rack up wins in 2025. Now, he is set for a big payday of his own.

Will the NY Giants bring back this fantasy stud?

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) runs with the ball after a catch in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Wan'Dale Robinson is arguably one of New York's top-three unrestricted free agents, joining right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and cornerback Cor'Dale Flott. Retaining the homegrown talent would be quite expensive, as he carries an average annual market value of $17.6 million , per Spotrac.

Last offseason, Giants general manager Joe Schoen signed veteran Darius Slayton to a three-year, $36 million contract with 22 million guaranteed. That move makes it harder to spend a significant sum on another receiver.

If Robinson does return to the Giants, however, there is now reason to believe he can be more than just a high-volume guy.

He recorded a career-high 9.0 average depth of target last season, per Pro Football Focus, which partly explains why he was an every-week starter in fantasy. His ceiling could decrease if he is playing alongside a star like Malik Nabers, but Robinson should still have a solid floor.

Beyond the contributions he made in fantasy circles, the Frankfort, Kentucky, native played a key role in Jaxson Dart's development. Without him, the rookie quarterback would have struggled to generate any momentum in the passing game. He helped the 22-year-old get more comfortable in the pocket.

Big Blue and fantasy football managers have had Wan'Dale Robinson to lean on for the last few years. When things got dicey on offense, the team could turn to its safety net. When someone did not perform to their draft value or suffered an injury, people could scoop up the resilient receiver on the waiver wire.

They will not have that luxury in 2026. If the Giants wish to keep Robinson , they will have to make it worth his while, and if fantasy managers want him on their roster, they will need to use a much higher draft pick on him than in the past.

No. 17 is a man in demand.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage